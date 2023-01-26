Bugatti W16 Mistral Visits Japan, Looks Like a Modern-Day Samurai's Perfect Ride

Bugatti recently practiced its Japanese by taking the W16 Mistral to the Land of the Rising Sun. Part of the hypercar’s world tour, it paid a visit to some of the most iconic places in the country’s capital city of Tokyo.
Considered to be one of the oldest temples in the city, Kanda Myojin Shrine represented one of the hypercar's first stops in Tokyo. Subsequently, it visited the Oishi Park, which provides breathtaking views of Mount Fuji in the distance, and the Gora Kadan, which used to be a retreat for the Imperial Family. Greeting the brand’s rich clientele, the W16 Mistral also visited the Bugatti Tokyo showroom, which was inaugurated in 2021.
“The W16 Mistral is an ideal showcase of our values, evolving from a long lineage of beautiful Bugatti roadsters, but forever pushing forward with incomparable levels of performance and luxury,” said the Regional Director of Middle East and Asia, Kostas Psarris. “It’s a great honor to explore the sights of Japan and share our latest creation with the international clientele of Bugatti Tokyo, many of whom are among the most passionate Bugatti collectors in the world. In fact, the number of Bugatti hyper sports cars delivered in Japan is one of the highest for Bugatti worldwide.”
Representing a swansong to the fabulous W16 engine, the W16 Mistral was unveiled last summer. Named after a wind in the south of France, it has an open-top view of the sky above, the first one to feature such a body style after the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse. Powering it is the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, shared with the Super Sport 300+, which develops 1,577 hp (1,600 ps/1,177 kW) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque. Thanks to the immense firepower, Bugatti states that the W16 Mistral was designed to be the fastest convertible ever made, claiming that the instruments are visible at up to 260 mph (420 kph).
It may share the underpinnings and the engine with the Chiron, but the W16 Mistral sports a different design. It has a very raked windshield, roof-mounted air intakes, new face decorated by the horseshoe grille, different back end with an intricate lighting signature, and no C-shaped profile. A lot of similarities with the Chiron can be seen on the inside, including the entire dashboard panel and other stuff, which may be a disappointment to those who already own the slightly more mainstream model – or not, as they will easily know where everything is found.
Production of the Bugatti W16 Mistral is capped at only 99 units, and all of them were spoken for instantly. Customization is said to kick off later this year at the brand’s facility in Molsheim, France, and deliveries are expected to start in 2024.
“The W16 Mistral is an ideal showcase of our values, evolving from a long lineage of beautiful Bugatti roadsters, but forever pushing forward with incomparable levels of performance and luxury,” said the Regional Director of Middle East and Asia, Kostas Psarris. “It’s a great honor to explore the sights of Japan and share our latest creation with the international clientele of Bugatti Tokyo, many of whom are among the most passionate Bugatti collectors in the world. In fact, the number of Bugatti hyper sports cars delivered in Japan is one of the highest for Bugatti worldwide.”
Representing a swansong to the fabulous W16 engine, the W16 Mistral was unveiled last summer. Named after a wind in the south of France, it has an open-top view of the sky above, the first one to feature such a body style after the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse. Powering it is the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, shared with the Super Sport 300+, which develops 1,577 hp (1,600 ps/1,177 kW) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque. Thanks to the immense firepower, Bugatti states that the W16 Mistral was designed to be the fastest convertible ever made, claiming that the instruments are visible at up to 260 mph (420 kph).
It may share the underpinnings and the engine with the Chiron, but the W16 Mistral sports a different design. It has a very raked windshield, roof-mounted air intakes, new face decorated by the horseshoe grille, different back end with an intricate lighting signature, and no C-shaped profile. A lot of similarities with the Chiron can be seen on the inside, including the entire dashboard panel and other stuff, which may be a disappointment to those who already own the slightly more mainstream model – or not, as they will easily know where everything is found.
Production of the Bugatti W16 Mistral is capped at only 99 units, and all of them were spoken for instantly. Customization is said to kick off later this year at the brand’s facility in Molsheim, France, and deliveries are expected to start in 2024.