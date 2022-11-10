Extreme 261-MPH Bugatti W16 Mistral Open-Top Stars in New Video and Photo Shoot

As always, every new Bugatti model – even if it is just a variant or special edition version – guarantees the utmost attention from the company.
So, the newest nameplate in the lineup, the W16 Mistral roadster, has been treated to a stylish introduction during its Pebble Beach apparition at the Monterey Car Week. After that, they have been keen to keep it in the spotlight on every possible occasion.
So far, we know a lot of interesting tidbits about the “ultimate roadster” from Bugatti, which is the inaugural open-top version of the Chiron, a final ICE hurrah for the company, and also the first proper roadster since the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse. But now the exotic automaker has decided to showcase the black-and-yellow W16 Mistral some more, complete with a nice little new video (capped at less than two minutes, so it’s fit for a coffee break at the office).
Through Emilio Scervo, Bugatti Rimac Chief Technology Officer, the company also wants to put into the proper perspective two of the most important vehicle statistics, the 1,600-horsepower max power and 420+ kph (261+ miles per hour) top speed.
“Managing both thermodynamics and aerodynamics effectively is key to achieving more than 420 km/h in an open-top car, even with 1,600 PS from perhaps the most advanced automotive engine ever created. We have to think very carefully about how we shape the W16 Mistral1 to guide air through the car and around the car to delicately balance both cooling and aerodynamics. But, of course, we must do all this with a sense of elegance befitting a Bugatti roadster,” he explains.
In conclusion, Bugatti wants to make sure it achieves all of its technical purposes and at the same time fulfills the premise of “timelessness.” Quite the endeavor, but since they have experience with so many great models (from Centodieci to Chiron Super Sport 300+, just to name a couple), is there any shadow of a doubt they might succeed?
