Bugatti Centodieci Costs More Than a Beverly Hills Villa and a Plethora of Supercars

As Jeremy Clarkson famously said about Porsche Boxster owners, their life is nice, but it’s not how they imagined it because one day, they will be at a stoplight and a 911 will pull up next to them. The same goes for pretty much any supercar owner, as their ride may be dreamy, but it is by no means a Bugatti. And we’re not even talking about the Chiron, as with its 501-unit production run, it can be considered mainstream next to the Centodieci.