Bugatti Centodieci Costs More Than a Beverly Hills Villa and a Plethora of Supercars

Bugatti hosted the grand unveiling at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance back in the summer of 2019, announcing all the juicy details about it shortly after, and stating that only 10 of them will ever see the light of day. The first one was shipped to its owner a few months ago, and they recently pulled the plug on it with car #10 that came out of the Molsheim facility earlier this week.
Despite looking like a modern-day EB 110, as it was designed as an ode to the 1990s machine, the Bugatti Centodieci shares its nuts and bolts with the Chiron, just like every other modern-day exotic made by the Volkswagen Group-owned brand. It has a mid-engine and all-wheel drive layout, and uses the same quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, which churns out 1,577 hp (1,600 ps / 1,177 kW). From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), you are looking at just 2.4 seconds, 6.1 seconds to 124 mph (200 kph), and a top speed electronically capped at 236 mph (380 kph).
Some might say that a Tesla Model S Plaid is quicker, and they wouldn’t be wrong, or that a high-end Ferrari could beat it on a twisty course, and they wouldn’t be wrong either. However, the Centodieci, as well as the Chiron, Divo, and Mistral, is more of an ultra-high-end grand tourer, with a very luxurious cockpit, and it has enough grunt to make its occupants dizzy and keep them glued to their seats as long as the right pedal stays pinned to the floor. Factor in the limited production number and highly-desirable badge, and you will quickly understand why it costs a jaw-dropping amount of money.
Bugatti never intended the unveiling event to serve as the place where they would try to sell a few copies of the Centodieci, as all ten of them were spoken for even before they were officially presented to the world. Back then, each one had a starting price of roughly €8 million (equal to $8.5 million at today’s exchange rates), which made it much more expensive than the Chiron. Still, getting the Centodieci over its more mainstream sibling is all about making a statement, because let’s face it, none of them will ever see any action whatsoever, as they are destined to become garage queens. That is with the occasional shipping to various events, most of which will probably be hosted by Bugatti themselves.
Bugatti Centodieci, completely unrelated to the car that is being sold. We don’t know why exactly, because all ten units of the hypercar were shipped to their owners, but apparently this one will become available after mid-January, 2023. The reason could be simple, as the person whose name is written in the papers may want to enjoy it a bit before parting ways with it, but that is pure assumption. The vehicle is said to be shipped with only the delivery miles under its belt, and it is unknown what color it has.
As for the vendor, you are looking at a German used car dealer specialized in all sorts of high-end machines. A quick look through their portfolio shows that they have other Bugattis on sale, including a pair of Divos with different miles on the clock and different asking prices, and even a W16 Mistral build slot said to become available in 2024. The Mercedes-AMG Project One and Koenigsegg Gemera are also listed by the same company, next to the usual Mercedes-Benz G-Class, an AMG G 63, a bland Audi A6 Avant TDI, and a few Volkswagen California minivans.
We still haven’t told you how much they are asking for it, and you’d better sit down for this part, because it is a breathtaking sum: €12,999,000, the ad on Mobile reveals, or $13,800,000 at the current exchange rates. If it sounds familiar, then you’re not wrong, because we already covered this exact build slot almost half a year ago, and they still haven't parted ways with it. Nothing seems to have changed in the meantime, not even the asking price. So, assuming that you were a billionaire with a thing for rare rides, would you buy it on the spot after making sure that everything checks out, or would you satisfy your speed thirst with something else?
