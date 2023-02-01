Truculent Lamborghini Flagship Supercar Imagined as the Aventador SVJ's Successor

There are literally countless spy shots and videos showing different prototypes of the Lamborghini Aventador’s replacement, and depending on whom you ask, some might even tell you that they’ve seen it uncovered, during a special VIP event. However, while the latter part seems sci-fi at the moment, one thing is certain: the aging Huracan will be getting a new bigger brother in the near future.
Scooped testers have revealed that the Italian supercar will get new styling, albeit the wedge-shaped design isn’t going anywhere, so it will still be easily recognizable as a Lamborghini. It will have similar proportions to its processor, whose production ceased last year with the final Ultimae rolling off the line at Sant’Agata Bolognese, and will feature lots of Y-shaped cues, sharp creases, and the occasional soft lines running across its body.
A pair of hexagonal tailpipes, which are very large, could be seen in the middle of the car’s rear end on the spied prototypes, flanked by very thin taillights. The third brake light, which is more of a light strip, sits above the tiny rear windscreen. And if you have to ask why that piece of glass is so small, then you should have your petrolhead license revoked, because we are still talking about a rear mid-engine machine, even if the gasoline-hungry beast of an engine mounted behind the passenger compartment will be assisted by electricity.
Expected to have an 8,500 rpm redline, the V12, whose displacement is still unknown, will be backed up by an electric motor (is it really one, or more like two?), probably driving the front wheels. As you can guess, the output and torque figures are being kept a secret at the moment. To better emphasize the mystery cloud hovering above Lamborghini’s upcoming supercar, which is probably a few months away from debuting, we don’t even know what it will be named.
Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped certain rendering artists from having their way with it. The latest virtual proposal that we came across bears the signature of the_hycade on Instagram, and imagines the model in the hot SVJ (Super Veloce Jota) specification. Such a derivative would obviously sport improved aero compared to the normal supercar, and in this instance, it features a very large wing at the rear. The ‘SVJ’ lettering is visible on the rear three-quarter panels, right above the wheels, which sport a bronze look.
The whole build looks very sharp all around, and even the average Joe can tell that they are looking at a Lamborghini. Hopefully, the real thing will be just as pretty to look at, but we will have to wait a few more months, supposedly, before learning its secrets, as it is understood to be due later this year.
