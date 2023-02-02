Tesla Model Q Hatchback Imagined as Easier Alternative to Model 3/Y City Parking

Tesla – the American automotive, AI, and clean energy from Texas (formerly California), not the inventor and electrical engineer – has been an extremely hot topic over the past years. And 2022 was no different.
Right now, this year also shapes up as a milestone period for the multinational company, and everyone is involved in the making, from governmental rumor mills to Elon Musk (who tries to regain hype as Cybertruck production nears) and from normal model changes to imagined new apparitions.
Speaking of the latter, we can easily understand that Tesla is equally beloved (or hated, depending on your POV) in the real world as well as across the dreamy realm of digital car content creators. So, here is Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is back with another CGI angle on the topic of a more affordable and/or practical Model 3 version.
The idea would be to have this at your disposal if a Model Y fails to fulfill every whim and desire, of course. And if you live in a cramped city where parking spaces are so tight that even a few inches or centimeters of additional trunk space are already one too many. Of course, witty readers have easily guessed that we are (again) discussing the option of a compact Tesla hatchback.
As opposed to many fans who would definitely love to see Tesla embark on the traditional station wagon journey – which is something that may never happen simply because most American consumers have already shifted their mentality from SWs to crossover SUVs, a Model 3 and Y hatchback alternative makes a bit more sense, especially in places like Europe or China. Those are regions that traditionally have big issues with space in their cities, and the Nissan Leaf could be made as an easy argument for the idea that EV hatchbacks can be pretty successful.
On the other hand, this is not the first time we have seen the pixel master dabble with more practical versions of the company’s compact offerings – and his “Touring the world!” periplus has already taken us through the hoops of a Model 3 Wagon on more than one occasion. The same can be said about his fictional ‘Model Q’ hatchback, albeit now we are looking at a much ritzier environment than before. And for good measure, since prices have jumped tremendously across the EV board.
Sure, Tesla can always play a little with the MSRP, but an unofficial Model Q hatchback would probably use the same powertrains as a Model 3 – which starts from $43,990 for the RWD model with 272 miles (438 km) of range or $53,990 for the Performance version (dual motor AWD). Presumably, the Model Q hatchback alternative could retain all those values and offer easier access to the marginally smaller trunk. Cool, right?
