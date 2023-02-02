UK-Based HVS Is Changing the Game With Self-Driving, Hydrogen-Powered Commercial Vehicles

The automotive industry is exploring alternative methods of powering vehicles besides electrification – one of them is hydrogen combustion. Although it’s definitely not as popular, it’s still a viable option, especially for commercial vehicles. One hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle manufacturer, HVS (Hydrogen Vehicle Systems), announced yesterday that the UK government awarded £6.6M ($8.17M) in funding to develop the world’s first self-driving hydrogen HVG (Heavy Goods Vehicle).

6 photos