Can the Tesla Model 3 Touring Make the Wagon Great Again?

For some reason, web surfers do not seem to have gotten bored of funny cat videos, gadget reviews, celebs, and Teslas. And if the battery-electric cars made by the U.S. company hold a special place in your heart, then you may want to stick around for this story, as it is centered around a Tesla Model 3 Touring.
Wait, is Tesla now making wagons? Actually, that would be a ‘no,’ because, despite the very realistic approach, this one started life as a Model 3 premium compact sedan, and was turned into a family-friendly vehicle by sugerdesign_1, getting the approval of his followers.
One of them has gone as far as stating that it “looks better than anything they make today,” and we agree with him, because it does. It is certainly a rather exotic proposal in the all-quiet segment, where not many automakers have dared launch an estate, as this body style has lost significant ground to crossovers and SUVs.
In a simple side-by-side comparison with the real Tesla Model 3, we can see that the so-called Touring looks identical up to the B pillars. Further back, its roof has been stretched, and it now ends with a spoiler above the tailgate. The rear side and three-quarter windows are bigger, and the quarter panels have been enlarged. The taillights and bumper carry over from the sedan, and so does pretty much everything else, including the wheels.
Now, it is clear that if Tesla wanted to turn the Model 3 into a wagon, they could easily do so. Sure, its range and performance might be a bit affected by the extra weight, which would come with the obvious enhanced hauling ability, but in the end, the average Joe might not be able to tell the difference between them. So, should they actually give the Model 3 Touring a chance?
