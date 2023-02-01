New Escort RS Turbo Is an Itch Way Too Superficial in Order for Ford To Scratch

It’s been two decades since Ford discontinued the Escort in North America, and there have been countless talks about reviving the moniker over the years that have yet to materialize. Even if the nameplate makes a comeback, chances are it will be used on a new crossover of some sorts, perhaps with partial or full electrification, because that’s the main trend in the car world today.
But what is up with the Ford Escort RS Turbo pictured above? It’s quite simple actually, as it does not have the Blue Oval behind it, but a rendering artist known as jlord8 on Instagram. The digital illustration was based on the Mustang Mach-E, and imagines what a modern-day Escort might look like if it were to follow this recipe.
The battery-electric crossover’s body was modified in order to turn it into a hatchback. The nose is less tall than before, and it has a smaller grille flanked by the same headlights. The side vents in the front bumper carry over, and the hood features the same aggressive lines. Instead of five doors, the model depicted here has three, and the front ones have become a bit longer to facilitate ingress and egress for backseat occupants. The rear three-quarter windows are bigger, and the roofline is just as arched behind the B pillars.
New decals revealing its hypothetical name decorate the profile, and the car has fewer inches between its belly and the road than the real Mustang Mach-E on which it builds. Moreover, it features the same wheels as the GT variant, wrapped in the same tires, spinning around the red brake calipers. And speaking of colors, red is the dominating hue on the outside, and it was virtually mixed with black. We also notice that the charging port on the left front fender was deleted, but since we know on what model this CGI proposal builds, it is obvious that it would still pack an electric drivetrain.
Chances are it would be the e-AWD dual-motor setup found on the real Mustang Mach-E GT, fed by an 88 kWh battery pack, and making a combined 480 hp (487 ps/358 kW) and 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) of torque. The Performance Edition version has identical output and more thrust, rated at 634 lb-ft (860 Nm). The Dearborn automaker states that the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint takes 3.8 seconds in the former and 3.5 seconds in the latter, and they can travel up to 270 and 260 miles (435-418 km) respectively on a full charge. Since the hypothetical Escort would be smaller and therefore lighter, it would also be quicker, and have better range. But would you buy it assuming that Ford would put it into production?
