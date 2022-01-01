Tesla Model Q Looks Like a More Practical Model 3, Too Bad It Doesn’t Exist

If you’ve been holding out hope for a Model 2 or a Model 3 Shooting Brake, you might be disappointed by what Tesla is planning on building within the next couple of years. According to Elon Musk himself, nobody at Tesla has been throwing around the ‘Model 2’ moniker, and what they’re actually set on doing is to build a cheaper car, for around $25,000, capable of fully autonomous driving.

