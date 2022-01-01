Tesla Model Q Looks Like a More Practical Model 3, Too Bad It Doesn’t Exist

If you’ve been holding out hope for a Model 2 or a Model 3 Shooting Brake, you might be disappointed by what Tesla is planning on building within the next couple of years. According to Elon Musk himself, nobody at Tesla has been throwing around the ‘Model 2’ moniker, and what they’re actually set on doing is to build a cheaper car, for around $25,000, capable of fully autonomous driving.
He even suggested that it might not come with a steering wheel and pedals, but that doesn’t sound very realistic. First, getting the software ready for a fully autonomous Autopilot system seems to be a long way away. Second, just because you can build it and it works on main roads and highways, doesn’t mean you could rely on it on backroads or any other type of roads.
As for what such a car might look like, it stands to reason that it would be smaller than the Model 3, if it is to indeed cost less, which means it wouldn’t look like this so-called Model Q rendering by Sugar Design, which is clearly based on the Model 3.
What the artist did was take the existing vehicle and kiss the sedan-style trunk lid goodbye in favor of a hatchback tailgate and a Shooting Brake aesthetic.
This automatically makes this virtual-world Model Q more practical than a Model 3, not to mention a little more stylish, although that latter part is certainly debatable since not everybody loves Shooting Brakes – “glorified station wagons,” is what I’ve heard some people call them.
Ultimately though, a little more diversity within Tesla’s own range can only be described as a good thing. We want to see them produce more than just three types of cars, and we want to see them get creative when it comes to styling.
As for what such a car might look like, it stands to reason that it would be smaller than the Model 3, if it is to indeed cost less, which means it wouldn’t look like this so-called Model Q rendering by Sugar Design, which is clearly based on the Model 3.
What the artist did was take the existing vehicle and kiss the sedan-style trunk lid goodbye in favor of a hatchback tailgate and a Shooting Brake aesthetic.
This automatically makes this virtual-world Model Q more practical than a Model 3, not to mention a little more stylish, although that latter part is certainly debatable since not everybody loves Shooting Brakes – “glorified station wagons,” is what I’ve heard some people call them.
Ultimately though, a little more diversity within Tesla’s own range can only be described as a good thing. We want to see them produce more than just three types of cars, and we want to see them get creative when it comes to styling.