Would You Buy an IS Sportwagon if Lexus Made One?

Lexus is still dedicated to making passenger cars, despite the obvious focus on crossovers and SUVs. Their U.S. lineup currently comprises the IS, ES, and LS, as well as the beautiful LC, and the RC. And as you have probably noticed, in the multitude of body styles available, there is no single estate.
But there was a time when Toyota’s luxury car brand had such rides in its family too. For what it’s worth, the first-generation Lexus IS came as a five-door too, though it was eventually dropped, and never made it to the second, or the third generation. The latter, which is also the current one, is about to turn ten in a couple of months, and it has pretty much remained the same over the years, bar the constant updates, including the one received for the 2021 model year.
It is obvious that the current Lexus IS doesn’t have much life left in it, even if it has aged rather nicely, and that no one should hold their breath for a wagon variant. However, while in the real world it has zero chances of happening, it’s been imagined quite a few times. The latest digital proposal came from sugardesign_1 on Instagram just a few hours ago, and it portrays it in a family-friendly manner, which would take on the likes of the Mercedes C-Class Estate, among others, in today’s car world.
Christened the Lexus IS Sportwagon, it has a much longer roofline compared to that of the sedan, complete with roof rails, which ends with a spoiler. Further back, there is a proper tailgate that opens up to a very decent cargo area, a revised lighting signature, and an aggressive bumper and diffuser combo. The spindle grille is still visible up front, flanked by the LED headlights, and the whole car appears to sit a bit closer to the asphalt than the real one. Moreover, those large wheels suit it like a glove, and provide some contrast to the special exterior paint.
While Lexus may not be interested in giving the IS a Sportwagon derivative, you can still buy the sedan from $40,985, in the IS 300 configuration. The all-wheel drive version adds $2,000 more to the MSRP, and for the 350 F Sport Design and F Sport, you are looking at a minimum of $44,060 and $45,310 with RWD respectively, with the AWD versions being $2,000 costlier. The IS 500 F Sport Performance is listed on the official U.S. website from $58,670, and the IS 500 F Sport Performance Premium from $63,170. The latter two use a 472 hp (479 ps/352 kW) and 395 lb-ft (536 Nm) of torque 5.0-liter V8 engine, taking 4.4 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), and maxing out at 149 mph (240 kph).
