2022 Lexus IS 350 Wagon Rendering Looks Better Than the German Rivals

We know that Genesis is working on a shooting brake version of the G70, but Lexus really caught us by surprise with the IS 500. Are they now also focusing on cars for enthusiasts now, just like Toyota? If that's the case, then an IS wagon could be just around the corner.
During a previous story about an ES wagon rendering, we talked about how Lexus was considering a successor to the SportCross. This was to come a few more years from now, when a new platform was ready. But it's still nice to see any IS being converted to a "touring" body, as the Germans call it.
This rendering by Sugar Design is based on the new Lexus IS 350 and pays tribute to the original SportCross from 21 years ago. The lines of this premium sports sedan work well in this transition, and we think those rear shoulders are comparable to the Audi RS4.
Honestly, many driving enthusiasts would prefer the IS 500's naturally aspirated V8 to the twin-turbo six-cylinder stuff the Germans offer in this segment. Artificial exhaust sounds piped through the speakers? Just say no to that!
The normal IS 350 which this rendering is based on has a 3.5-liter making 306 horsepower. It's decent but probably can't keep up with an S4 or an M340i. The IS 500 features 472 horsepower from a 5.0-liter V8. That's right, it's the same as in the expensive LC sports coupe, making the IS a muscular little sedan.
So while Detroit has almost exclusive offerings of naturally aspirated V8s and the Germans are the main ones with the wagons, Lexus could challenge them both in just one car. That sounds like a huge opportunity, but also a challenge because it needs to sell.
Even though it's relatively famous, the original IS 300 SportCross wasn't what you'd call a success. 2002 was its most popular year, and they managed to sell about 2000 of them, about a tenth of what the normal sedan was averaging.
