Aptera Believes It Can Sell 600,000 Solar Trikes Per Year, But Does the Math Add Up?

When Aptera disclosed that it would try to raise more than $20 million by gamifying the process, it also pointed out its investment page. Apart from the leaderboard that reveals daily information on how many people have invested more than $10,000 in the company (106) and how much money they have already put in the company ($1.32 million), the page also brings an interesting graphic. It discloses how many solar trikes Aptera thinks it can sell per year.

