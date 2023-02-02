Lowered 2024 Mazda CX-90 Dressed With CGI Shadow Line Feels Dark and Menacing

After a tremendous number of teasers (at least as far as we are accustomed from Mazda), along with a fake reveal that was just the start of yet another unboxed campaign, everyone witnessed another classic case of someone else spilling the beans on the CX-90.
Whether it was intentional or not, the first-ever Mazda CX-90 was leaked not once but twice, first in partial Artisan Red Premium and then in all its posh three-row glory, mere hours before the automaker’s official introduction. But now that we have all the little details, what could help us ease the wait before the 2024 model year premium SUV hits the market?
Set to replace the current ($38,750) 2023 Mazda CX-9 at the top of the U.S. lineup, the CX-90 will become the pinnacle of the automaker’s CX series of crossover SUVs, which also includes the CX-3, CX-30, CX-4, CX-5, CX-50, CX-60, and CX-8, among past and upcoming (CX-70, CX-80) iterations. Trying to punch way above its weight level, Mazda has equipped the all-new CX-90 with the fresh RWD and AWD Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture featuring a longitudinal engine layout, only the second vehicle to use it after the CX-60.
It will be available with three rows of seats, banned F1 tech (MX-5 Miata’s Kinematic Posture Control), and a couple of powertrains. The ‘base’ option is the company’s 3.3-liter e-Skyactiv G turbo mild hybrid with 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, while the ritzier and more sustainable option is the inline-four-motivated PHEV with 2.5-liter, a larger electric motor unit, plus a nicely sized 17.8 kWh battery. It has ‘just’ 323 hp but the same level of torque, and it should be making for an interesting alternative – depending on the pricing situation, of course.
And since Mazda has casually blurred the lines between mass-market and premium SUVs with this new offering, are we surprised that even the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists has taken a liking to the CX-90’s style? Not at all, and not when dealing with Nikita Chuicko, the pixel master better known as kelsonik on social media, who thinks now is the right CGI time to fiddle with the new CX-90, and he is probably right to create a subtly modified digital project based on the CUV.
Fans of his reel know very well that this CGI expert loves to play with new releases and give us their potential aftermarket treatment looks way ahead of the vehicles reaching dealerships and tuning or customization/personalization outlets. On this occasion, his hypothetical Mazda CX-90 build adopts a dark and menacing all-black, lowered (suspension) stance where the body color matches his signature “Shadow Line” chrome delete. Plus, he didn’t forget about throwing in a couple of fresh wheel designs, of course.
