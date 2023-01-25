Video: Corvette E-Ray Hits NYC Rockefeller Center's Ice Skating Rink to Do Some AWD Donuts

While most car journos are still waiting to get their hands on the first-ever electrified Corvette, the hottest Chevy model of the moment has already started proving its worth in all sorts of scenarios. One of the latest came from the Rockefeller Center in New York, where the ‘Vette E-Ray did some donuts.
Likely shot last week, the video was a wrap up of a night-long photo shoot of the car, and it proves that you can still have a lot of fun behind its wheel, even if it has all-wheel drive for the first time in history, with the electric motor setting the front wheels in motion, and the ICE powering the rear axle.
The latter is the same LT2 used in the normal Stingray, and it kicks out an identical 495 hp (502 ps/369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. Driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, it is assisted by the aforementioned electric motor, which is good for 160 hp (162 ps/120 kW) and 125 lb-ft (170 Nm) of torque. In total, the Corvette E-Ray has 655 hp (664 ps/489 kW) available via the right pedal.
Despite being slightly heavier than the more track-focused Z06, the electrified sports model is actually faster in a straight line. As a matter of fact, it is the quickest Corvette ever made, with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration taking only 2.5 seconds. Curious about the quarter-mile time? That would be 10.5 seconds in the dry, with someone skilled enough in the driver’s seat.
We have yet to find out how far it can travel on zero emissions, but considering that it packs a small battery, with a 1.9-kWh capacity, chances are that we are looking at a couple of miles at most. But even so, when was the last time you were able to drive a ‘Vette on pure electricity, let alone an all-wheel drive one, which is pretty much an all-weather machine that should become popular with buyers living in cold-weather states who are interested in such a ride.
Speaking of buying it, you will have to fork out a minimum of $104,295 for the Corvette E-Ray, before destination and handling, and the obvious dealer fees. As a result, it will be approximately $1,000 cheaper than the Corvette Z06, which could be yours from $105,300 in the United States. Should you settle for the entry-level Corvette Stingray, then you are looking at $64,500, again excluding destination and dealer fees, and any options that you may want to check on the list.
That said, the only thing left to do at this point is invite you to scroll down and watch the short video, and don’t forget to let us know what you think about this model, and if you’d have it over the Z06.
