Care to guess how many vehicles were delivered by the Prancing Horse of Maranello in 2022? The answer is 13,221 worldwide, up 18.5 percent. Lamborghini, the Volkswagen Group-owned automaker that makes the Urus high-performance SUV since 2018, delivered “only” 9,233 units.
Ferrari claims that its Portofino M and SF90 lines both saw increases in shipments, together with the 296 and 812 series. The Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 didn’t ship as many examples as they did in 2021 because production came to a grinding halt in the first quarter of 2022. As a brief refresher, the 812-based SP1 and SP2 number only 499 units worldwide.
The Italian manufacturer also confirmed that Daytona SP3 deliveries kicked off in the fourth quarter of 2022. The mid-engine V12 supercar is Ferrari’s most powerful road-going V12 model to date. At 9,250 revolutions per minute, its 6.5-liter NA mill cranks out 840 ps (829 horsepower).
Ferrari doesn’t mention which line sold best. By comparison, the Raging Bull sells more Urus utility vehicles than Huracans or Aventadors. The Urus accounted for 5,367 units in 2022, whereas the Huracan ended the year with 3,113 examples under its belt. The Aventador couldn’t do better than 753 units because 2022 was the last year for the V12-powered bull.
Over at Ferrari, the Prancing Horse capped the Purosangue at 20 percent of the annual production volume. If the Italian manufacturer delivers precisely 13,221 units in 2023 as well, then the Purosangue will number in the ballpark of 2,644 examples during its first year of series production.
Speaking of the first-ever utility vehicle from the Prancing Horse, the indirect successor of the GTC4Lusso isn’t available to order. Ferrari halted orders in November 2022 due to high demand, with the Purosangue sold out for two years. That isn’t exactly surprising, but on the other hand, the price is.
In the United Kingdom, for example, the four-seat utility vehicle costs more than the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Even though both sport 12 cylinders, the naturally-aspirated V12 of the Purosangue is at least two orders of magnitude more exciting than the BMW twin-turbo V12 of the Cullinan.
Ferrari says that EMEA was their biggest market (5,958 units) in 2022, followed by the Americas (3,447 units). Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan accounted for 1,552 units, and let me be surprised by Ferrari calling Taiwan… well, Taiwan in the press release attached below. With so many automakers currently licking the Communist Party’s boot, it is refreshing to see Ferrari refusing to partake in this pitiful act of servitude.
Net revenues grew by 19.3 percent over 2021 to €5.095 billion ($5.5 billion), although the most important financial metric is the €939 million ($1 billion) net profit. Cars and spare parts accounted for most of the net revenue mentioned above, with engines ranked in second place. Branding and sponsorship deals bolstered Ferrari’s financial situation to the tune of €479 million (make that just over $518 million at current exchange rates).
Four new models are scheduled to premiere this 2023 as per the document attached below. One of those models is the “Versione Speciale” specification of the SF90. Another potential candidate is the 812 successor, which is currently testing in Italy as long-wheelbase Roma-based mules.
The Italian manufacturer also confirmed that Daytona SP3 deliveries kicked off in the fourth quarter of 2022. The mid-engine V12 supercar is Ferrari’s most powerful road-going V12 model to date. At 9,250 revolutions per minute, its 6.5-liter NA mill cranks out 840 ps (829 horsepower).
Ferrari doesn’t mention which line sold best. By comparison, the Raging Bull sells more Urus utility vehicles than Huracans or Aventadors. The Urus accounted for 5,367 units in 2022, whereas the Huracan ended the year with 3,113 examples under its belt. The Aventador couldn’t do better than 753 units because 2022 was the last year for the V12-powered bull.
Over at Ferrari, the Prancing Horse capped the Purosangue at 20 percent of the annual production volume. If the Italian manufacturer delivers precisely 13,221 units in 2023 as well, then the Purosangue will number in the ballpark of 2,644 examples during its first year of series production.
Speaking of the first-ever utility vehicle from the Prancing Horse, the indirect successor of the GTC4Lusso isn’t available to order. Ferrari halted orders in November 2022 due to high demand, with the Purosangue sold out for two years. That isn’t exactly surprising, but on the other hand, the price is.
In the United Kingdom, for example, the four-seat utility vehicle costs more than the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Even though both sport 12 cylinders, the naturally-aspirated V12 of the Purosangue is at least two orders of magnitude more exciting than the BMW twin-turbo V12 of the Cullinan.
Ferrari says that EMEA was their biggest market (5,958 units) in 2022, followed by the Americas (3,447 units). Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan accounted for 1,552 units, and let me be surprised by Ferrari calling Taiwan… well, Taiwan in the press release attached below. With so many automakers currently licking the Communist Party’s boot, it is refreshing to see Ferrari refusing to partake in this pitiful act of servitude.
Net revenues grew by 19.3 percent over 2021 to €5.095 billion ($5.5 billion), although the most important financial metric is the €939 million ($1 billion) net profit. Cars and spare parts accounted for most of the net revenue mentioned above, with engines ranked in second place. Branding and sponsorship deals bolstered Ferrari’s financial situation to the tune of €479 million (make that just over $518 million at current exchange rates).
Four new models are scheduled to premiere this 2023 as per the document attached below. One of those models is the “Versione Speciale” specification of the SF90. Another potential candidate is the 812 successor, which is currently testing in Italy as long-wheelbase Roma-based mules.