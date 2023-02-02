Bugatti Chiron Profilee Fetches Breath-Taking Money at Auction, Sets Record for It Too

The Bugatti Chiron Profilee has become the most expensive new car ever sold at auction. The one-off model from the Molsheim brand recently changed hands for a jaw-dropping amount of money.
How much did it fetch? That would be €9,792,500, or $10,677,742 at the current exchange rates. For that kind of money, one could purchase two regular Chirons, with barely any miles under their belts, and would still have lots of cash to spare. They’d have to fork out another Chiron in order to get their hands on the Divo, however, as such models are currently going for almost $13.5 million on the used car market.
Unless you missed our initial coverage of Bugatti Chiron Profilee right before the Winter Holidays, you know that it is a one-off model, and the 501st example of the Chiron. The French company, which operates under the close watch of the Volkswagen Group, says that it is a slightly more tamed variant of the Pur Sport. To the average Joe, it might look like the rest of the family, but those who know a thing or two about the high-end vehicles made by Bugatti can tell you that it is even more special.
It features a bigger horseshoe grille at the front, wider air inlets, and a new splitter. The fixed rear wing is also new, and everything works together to make the car more aerodynamic by optimizing the airflow and downforce. The color chosen for the one-of-one Chiron is called the Argent Atlantique, and just like the machine, it two is bespoke. It is joined by various accents in Blue Royal Carbon, has some amount of aluminum trim, and rides on Le Patron wheels.
One of the highlights of the interior is the amount of leather used. Bugatti claims that over 8,200 feet (2,500 meters) of strips came together to create the unique look. Woven leather finish was applied to some parts of the cabin, including the door cards, dashboard panel, and center console. The seats have Gris Rafale and Deep Blue leather wrapped around them, and there is a black anodized frame inlay on the center console. These draw a clearer line between the Profilee and the rest of the Chiron family.
Anyone can tell you that power is supplied by the 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine, which produces 1,479 hp (1,500 ps/1,103 kW) here, enabling the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.3 seconds. Bugatti says that the 124 mph (200 kph) mark is hit in 5.5 seconds after taking off. Top speed is capped at 236 mph (380 kph). Moreover, the Chiron Profilee has 50% more negative camber and is 10% stiffer compared to the Pur Sport.
The Chiron Profilee was sold at the RMSothebys auction in Paris, France, on February 1, and is now probably on its way to its new owner.
