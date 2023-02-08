Two Lancers and One Outlander Can Equal a Proper Mitsubishi Evolution in CGI

Some years ago, rally enthusiasts would not have conceived the motoring world could be devoid of JDM sedan representatives. Today, the stark reality thoroughly contradicts them, unfortunately.
The World Rally Championship, better known as WRC, was created half a century ago, in 1973, to combine some of the most renowned international rallies (beginning with the Monte Carlo Rally) and provide a worldwide platform for both drivers and manufacturers to compete at the highest level of this motorsport type. History showed an interesting evolution from wedge-shaped cars like the Alpine A110 or Ferrari-powered Lancia Stratos HF (a car developed and produced specifically for rallying) to four-wheel-drive bonkers Group B cars (Audi Quattro, Peugeot 205 T16) and then to Group A domination by the Lancia Delta HF.
However, the 1990s were a time of change, and slowly but steadily, Toyota, Subaru, and Mitsubishi became favorites – making their way into the World Rally Car era with ample glory. The Toyota Celica GT-Four, Subaru Impreza WRC, and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution became the main protagonists and dominated the age until well into the early 2000s. However, the 2008 economic downturn, along with the arrival of Sebastien Loeb, led both Subaru and Mitsubishi to pull out of WRC and mark the end of an incredible motorsport period. Today, smaller, nimbler Hot Hatches dominate the scene and bigger sedans like the Subaru (Impreza) WRX or Mitsu Lancer Evo are nowhere to be found.
Frankly, that is a sad thing, as fans still crave the craziness of symmetrical AWD on the Subaru WRX STi or the bonkers looks and performance of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo. And while folks can still buy the second-generation VB Subaru WRX and not be happy about the company’s treatment of the sedan or the fact they retired the high-performance STi version, at least there is the option to complain about a real-world product. Meanwhile, Mitsu aficionados can only mourn the loss and decay of a Japanese automaker that was once the proud maker of such 4x4 icons as the Pajero or Lancer Evolution.
jlord8 on social media, who has decided that seeing something as rare as a new Mitsubishi deserved a bit of CGI recognition.
I am not surprised that he was excited at seeing a fresh Mitsubishi on the street, especially considering they are so rare these days. After all, the U.S. presence of the Japanese manufacturer is but a shadow of its former self, given the tiny model family consisting of two cheap Mirages, an Eclipse Cross, the Outlander Sport, as well as a couple of fully-fledged Outlanders in ICE or PHEV form. Aside from the Mirage G4, there is no sedan in sight, and the former hardly constitutes something that would spark passion among crowds of rally fans. As such, no wonder the pixel master returned in time to the days of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX (2005-2007) and Evo X (2007-2016).
But as always, the CGI expert wanted to spice things up a little bit, and instead of just evolving the Evo IX and X into a potential candidate for the hypothetical Evo XI, he also dropped an Outlander in the mix. Curiously, when devoid of the more outrageous elements, the split-headlight and skyscraper grille design of the Outlander works neatly with the subtler style of the Lancer Evolution sedan. Of course, once the new mix was complete, the author considered his job done and left us wanting more. For example, we did not get a rear POV to see the potential changes, no peek inside the sporty cabin, and certainly no details about the powertrain. So, how about if we go out on a limb and suggest something cool yet contemporary such as a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution XI with (enhanced) plug-in hybrid power borrowed from the Outlander PHEV?
