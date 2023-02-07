2024 Audi Q7 Brought to Life Using CGI Trickery, the BMW X5 Has Nothing To Be Afraid Of

Judging by today’s new car standards, the second generation Audi Q7 is rather old. Production commenced back in 2015, and it was revised for 2020. And while most of us were waiting for the four-ring brand to prepare a new generation, they are actually readying a second mid-cycle refresh as we speak.
Spy shots have revealed that the grille will be downsized from the current model’s generous proportions, and that the front bumper will be new, featuring smaller side vents, and a bigger lower air intake. Flanking the grille will be the new headlights, with new graphics, and integrated daytime running lights that now sit further up.
Other changes will revolve around the front fenders and hood, but only to suit the revised parts. The profile will be identical, and chances are it might get new side skirts. Further back, expect new taillights, and probably no more chrome strip linking them together, unless the camouflage on the scooped prototype did a great job at hiding it. The tailgate should still sport the usual amount of logos, and black cladding will likely be found on the lower parts of the body, just like on the current one.
We have yet to catch a glimpse of the interior, but if anything, it might get new software for the two main screens, the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. The third display, which has to be touched in order to control the HVAC system, will likely carry over. It is also possible that the facelifted Audi Q7 might get additional technology gear, and perhaps new or at least revised safety systems, but there is no way of knowing that for sure, and it’s possible that the technical bits will remain secret until the grand unveiling.
But when is it due? For the 2024 model year, according to our spy photographers, so that means that it might premiere in the coming months. Before that happens, however, the wraps have unofficially come off, courtesy of a few renderings that try to better imagine the updates. These are quite significant for a mid-cycle makeover, and they comprise all the features mentioned above. Sure, no one can guarantee that it will look identical to the one that came to life in Fantasy Land, shared in the gallery above, but for what it’s worth, it will be very similar, a quick side-by-side comparison to the scoops reveals.
While the peeps at Kolesa have imagined it with no fake stickers on its body, one of its biggest rivals in the segment, the BMW X5, is getting ready to be overhauled. We’re talking about a facelifted iteration that will replace the five-year-old G05, and judging by the latest teasers, it’s probably about to be uncovered.
