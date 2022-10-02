2014 Audi Q7 Owner Finds Out Fixing an Oil Leak Is Ridiculously Expensive

Owning an SUV could be considered a privilege. Not many people from the U.S. and around the world can afford one and running such a big and heavy vehicle on a daily basis could cost a lot. However, what this person did not anticipate is an oil leak leading to a hefty quote from the dealership service. Here’s why they refused to accept the fix and continued to drive around after just a minor intervention was performed.
Not everyone has an EV – yet. So, many drivers worldwide still have to deal with leaking oil issues from time to time. An internal combustion engine has many parts and is connected to other vital components. Also, acting as the beating heart of the vehicle is not a job that can be done infinitely without proper care. Some bits and pieces are known to give in if they are not replaced in a timely fashion. Some cars have more failures than others, and that’s why there exists a consensus among mechanics and experienced owners about buying certain models from some auto brands.
A similar problem concerned this Audi customer. Their diesel-powered Q7 started leaking oil and it made a mess in the garage. Wanting to fix the issue, the owner contacted an authorized service center.
Normally, when there’s an oil leak with this type of SUV, the most common problems are the oil pan wearing out and/or a gasket needing to be replaced. But when these simple fixes don’t work, you should get ready for some bad news.
The mechanics took a good look at the car and told the owner that stopping the SUV from dripping everywhere would cost $13,671.92. That’s approximately what Americans currently pay for a used 2013 Kia Soul or a 2011 Nissan Murano.
Wanting to make sure he read the quote from the dealership’s service right, the owner asked if that was the price he would have had to pay. The shop confirmed via a text message that the quote was correct and explained it was so high thanks to labor costs. It would have taken technicians over 60 hours to get the job done properly.
Stopping an Audi Q7 from leaking oil is an extensive operation. The engine must be removed from the car to replace the oil seals. The whole thing must be done meticulously. Otherwise, some components could end up put together improperly which would most likely lead to other serious issues.
The surprised Audi customer chose to continue driving with the car leaking oil. They just kept adding oil when the level was low. That’s not a good way to make sure your car is reliable in the long term, but it surely works for a couple of months.
A similar problem concerned this Audi customer. Their diesel-powered Q7 started leaking oil and it made a mess in the garage. Wanting to fix the issue, the owner contacted an authorized service center.
Normally, when there’s an oil leak with this type of SUV, the most common problems are the oil pan wearing out and/or a gasket needing to be replaced. But when these simple fixes don’t work, you should get ready for some bad news.
The mechanics took a good look at the car and told the owner that stopping the SUV from dripping everywhere would cost $13,671.92. That’s approximately what Americans currently pay for a used 2013 Kia Soul or a 2011 Nissan Murano.
Wanting to make sure he read the quote from the dealership’s service right, the owner asked if that was the price he would have had to pay. The shop confirmed via a text message that the quote was correct and explained it was so high thanks to labor costs. It would have taken technicians over 60 hours to get the job done properly.
Stopping an Audi Q7 from leaking oil is an extensive operation. The engine must be removed from the car to replace the oil seals. The whole thing must be done meticulously. Otherwise, some components could end up put together improperly which would most likely lead to other serious issues.
The surprised Audi customer chose to continue driving with the car leaking oil. They just kept adding oil when the level was low. That’s not a good way to make sure your car is reliable in the long term, but it surely works for a couple of months.