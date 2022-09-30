Audi Says It Won't Make Inline-Four Cylinder Hybrid RS Cars Like the C 63

Mercedes-AMG had ditched the V8 engine in the C 63 for a hybrid setup that features an inline four-cylinder motor. BMW's M division has yet to replace a V8 with a hybridized inline-four engine, and the question on the table is whether Audi's RS division will follow the former or the latter route.
Fortunately for us, there is an answer to all this, as an Audi Sport representative had spoken to the media about the topic recently. It all happened during an Audi event held in Spain, and the official in question is Constantin Dressler, who is the head of product marketing at Audi Sport, the division that makes Audi's RS models, among other things.
The Audi Sport official was asked about the company's plans for upcoming performance models, specifically with electrification and downsizing. The answer that was received by the folks over at CNet was clear, as follows: “We will also electrify our cars. But we will not do a four-cylinder.”
Audi's RS family does not feature electrification to the same extent as the Mercedes-AMG C 63 range. The difference is not because of brand philosophy, or at least not now, but because of the different moments in time when these models were launched. The next-gen Audi RS 5, for example, will retain its V6, but is expected to feature a form of electrification.
As you can imagine, some fans of Mercedes' performance division were not exactly thrilled to see that the next-gen of their beloved model has been left with just four cylinders, as well as a dramatic drop in displacement. Audi might try to win those people over with their latest RS car, or BMW might do the same with theirs.
Regardless, there should be room for each manufacturer's offering in the market, as customer preferences change, as do the times, so what was a must-have a decade (or even more years) ago is now obsolete, and so on.
Remember the Blackberry? It was THE phone for businesspeople, and it had buttons, while others had a touch screen. There were people who said they would not get another phone, but they have another now. Do you see where this is going?
