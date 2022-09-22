Audi RS Q e-tron E2 Undergoes First Endurance Tests in Morocco

The Audi RS Q e-tron won the first desert rally in March at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge but did not get the overall victory. The team optimized the rally machine and returned with the Audi RS Q e-tron E2 prototype. This month, the car has undergone extensive endurance testing in Morocco.
Six drivers and co-drivers got to know and appreciate the vehicle. Audi planned to have nine days of testing so that each driver pairing could spend three days with the car. Arnau Niubó Bosch, Project Leader Track Operations, said, "There were two main objectives: to develop the second evolution for the Dakar Rally and to familiarize the driver teams with the new developments. The weight reduction creates new opportunities for suspension setup, which we want to exploit. We are moving in a good direction. The electric drive with all its systems is also working more smoothly than at the test a year ago."
The testing squad encountered harsh conditions in Morocco. As expected, the temperature rose to 40 degrees Celsius (104°F), which tested both the crew and the car to their limits.
The Audi Sport drivers and co-drivers were surprised with the E2's capabilities, especially since it boasts a low weight and favorable distribution. The two experimented rally drivers with Dakar wins under the belt, Carlos Sainz and Stéphane Peterhansel, declared that the car feels easier to control, drifts less, and offers a better seating position.
Audi Sport engineers also did modifications to the working environment. It was optimized so co-drivers could focus more on their primary task – navigation. The system can now respond to warnings automatically, and cockpit ergonomics have also been improved. Lastly, lower weight means more comfort can be achieved by altering the damper setup.
Audi Sport has completed 4,218 km (2,621 miles) in Morocco. Add up the previous tests in Europe, and the total distance is 6,424 km (3,992 miles) for the hybrid rally prototype. Next up, Audi will participate in the Morocco Rally from the 1st to the 6th of October, the ideal event to prepare for the Dakar Rally.
