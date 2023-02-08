Lamborghini "RS 6" Family Car Feels Ready for Both City Life and Fast Road Trips

The exotic Italian automobile manufacturer headquartered in Sant’Agata Bolognese is doing great – both in the real world, as well as across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
As far as the palpable realm is concerned, the company recently showed there are no such things as hard times for the uber-rich and naturally posted a 2022 sales record on the back of Huracan, Aventador, and (especially) big Urus’s hype. Now they are at a major crossroads and look decidedly prepared to conquer whatever comes next.
For example, the special edition Huracan Sterrato is a great collectible for anyone who thinks that supercars (like the Porsche 911 Dakar) should also be (mild) rock-crawling and dune-bashing kings. The Aventador ceased production, but Lambo is bidding farewell to the iconic V12 mill with two related one-off models, the Autentica and Invencible, plus everyone is trying to find out all the juicy details about the former’s successor.
As for the Urus, we can easily expect a flurry of aftermarket creations based on the newly introduced Performante and Urus S, plus the exotic carmaker is carefully testing the 2024 Urus PHEV – as per the spied prototypes caught by our spy photographer partners testing in a winter wonderland. Even better, the rumor mill is very active about the plug-in hybrid version of the super-SUV, claiming it will beat all other rivals with around 820 ponies on tap!
So, are we surprised that everyone across the digital kingdom, including Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, is going crazy trying to showcase the next installment of Lambo’s flagship supercar, now hypothetically seen as a hybrid V12 wonder? Well, as it turns out, at least a few people are looking at Lambo from a different CGI angle.
Such is the case with Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation-based virtual artist Aksyonov Nikita, who has prepared on Behance the perfect Lamborghini family car, according to his digital vision, at least. And while it may never see the light of day because certain regions do not favor the station wagon legacy anymore (such as North America), I am all in for an Audi RS 6 sibling with ample space in the trunk and the virtual looks of an elongated Urus super-SUV.
After all, I am pretty sure that my two kids would love to get taken to and from school, practice, or the adventure wonderland into something that looks like an edgy spaceship and has the pounding heart of a twin-turbo V8 with more than 650 ponies on tap. Sadly, this is all wishful thinking, but I am still giving it or CGI hall pass because I admit being a sucker for high-performance station wagons that can take the groceries to and from the racetrack in what I imagine to be just a heartbeat!
