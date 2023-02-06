A Farewell to V12 Corrida – Lamborghini Discards Iconic Engine With Two One-Off Models

Sixty years ago, Lamborghini premiered its first-ever automobile – the 350 GTV – that featured the brand’s first V12 masterpiece. The car was a prototype and never made it into production, but the engine inspired a bloodline of supercar powerplants. Today, that shining dozen of four-stroked elegant all-mightiness parts ways with the Italian brand, leaving the stage for the next generation of wheel-thriller drivetrains.

17 photos