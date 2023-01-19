The 2024 Lamborghini Aventador-Replacing V12 Flagship Supercar Will Debut Q1 2023

In yet another seemingly boring release about Lamborghini’s naturally-aspirated V12 heritage, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese tucked away a piece of important information on the last line of said release. More specifically, the plug-in successor of the Aventador is coming sometime in the first quarter of 2023 with… wait for it… a V12 engine.
Time and time again, Lamborghini made it clear that forced induction isn’t appropriate for its most exciting of engines. The free-breathing V12 in the yet-to-be-named supercar is a clean-sheet design, unrelated to the L539 in the Aventador. The L539 uses multi-point fuel injection, just like the V12 in the Murcielago. Developed by Giotto Bizzarrini, the original started with a displacement of 3.5 liters, then grew to 6.5 in the Murcielago SV.
Similar to the L539 and its predecessor, we’re looking forward to dry-sump lubrication and the cylinder banks forming a 60-degree V. Something that Lamborghini has certainly added to the yet-to-be-codenamed newcomer is direct fuel injection, although we’re not certain if the Italian automaker went for a dual injection setup. The main advantage of combining port and direct injection is pretty obvious. But in addition to keeping the carbon buildup under control, dual injection advantages further include extended lean burn limits and higher thermal efficiency.
Based on videos of heavily camouflaged prototypes, the heir apparent of the Aventador features a dual-clutch transmission. Turinese company Dana Graziano supplies the DL800 in the Audi R8 and its Lamborghini-badged sibling, a seven-speed transaxle developed specifically for high-performance applications. It’s equipped with a Volkswagen-sourced mechatronic unit and dual wet clutch mode, and chances are that Volkswagen-controlled Lamborghini tasked Dana Graziano with supplying the new flagship’s transmission as well. It remains to be seen, however, if the DL800 will be updated for this V12-engined application.
Being a hybrid – or better said plug-in hybrid – the what’s-its-name flagship doesn’t need a mechanical connection between the combustion engine and front end. A front-mounted electric motor will provide all-electric propulsion, translating to front-wheel drive in EV mode. Based on spy photos of the car’s tech-laden interior, there’s also a rear electric motor. An EKK electric air-conditioning compressor and HVPTC high-voltage positive temperature coefficient heater are in the offing as well.
Recently leaked by design patent images, the Aventador’s long-awaited replacement is gifted with two hexagonal exhaust finishers that accommodate two pipes each. The rearmost part of the rear deck is an airbrake, and Lamborghini has also employed two flying buttresses inspired by that specific flying buttress design introduced by Ferrari on the 599 GTB Fiorano. Exterior designer Jason Castriota penned them just for styling’s sake, but according to Ferrari aerodynamicist Luca Caldirola, said buttresses create a vortex of air over the rear of the 599 GTB Fiorano, thus generating a wee bit of downforce without creating unwanted drag.
There are many things we still don’t know about Lamborghini’s all-new flagship, though, but the following hunch is certain. If the Aventador’s replacement wants to be taken seriously, then the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese will have engineered it to make in the ballpark of 1,000 horsepower in order to outbest the plug-in Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
