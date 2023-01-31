1954 Ford Crestline Victoria: Grandma's Secret to 'No-Instagram' Classy (and Classic) Cool

Some seven decades ago, Ford Motor Company veered away from the old ways of automobile engineering and ditched the flathead engine. In active service since 1932, the venerable V8 was – rather unceremoniously – shoved off in favor of the new kid on the block: the deep-skirted "Y." Curiously, the premiere of the new powerhouse coincided with the retirement of one of Ford's prettiest cars - the Crestline Victoria.