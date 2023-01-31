autoevolution
 
1954 Ford Crestline Victoria
Some seven decades ago, Ford Motor Company veered away from the old ways of automobile engineering and ditched the flathead engine. In active service since 1932, the venerable V8 was – rather unceremoniously – shoved off in favor of the new kid on the block: the deep-skirted "Y." Curiously, the premiere of the new powerhouse coincided with the retirement of one of Ford's prettiest cars - the Crestline Victoria.

1954 Ford Crestline Victoria: Grandma's Secret to 'No-Instagram' Classy (and Classic) Cool

Home > News > Coverstory
Published: • By:
1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria (wired remote-controlled scale model)1954 Ford Crestline Victoria (wired remote-controlled scale model)1954 Ford Crestline Victoria (wired remote-controlled scale model)1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria1954 Ford Crestline Victoria
The overhead-valve engine wasn't the only big news offered by the Ford range of Mainlines, Customlines, and Crestlines. Several other technological and creature comfort options were available. Power features – traditionally associated with high-end brands – became available on the budget-friendly Ford models.

Swift Sure power brakes, Master Guide power steering, power windows, four-way power front bench, radio, heater, automatic transmission, or overdrive for the manual proved very attractive to buyers.

Two engine choices (the Y-Block V8 and the new Mileage Maker flat-six), with over 150 color combinations and 23 upholstery patterns, helped push Ford's overall production figures to over 1.1 million units for 1954.

1954 Ford Crestline Victoria
One of the most popular models of the FoMoCo for that year was the Crestline, with one in four cars sold being the top-of-the-range model. Available in five body types, the automobile particularly drew the attention of buyers with the spacious four-door Sedan and the stylish Victoria coupe. Each of the variants sold over 90.000 units in 1954.

This particular last model is the hero of our story, thanks to Lou Costabile – the YouTuber with a magnetic attraction to irresistible classics. Restored with scrutinous accuracy and respectful factory-spec correctness, this unique Victoria is an immediate conversation-starting, show-stopping appearance.

The Goldenrod Yellow/Sandstone White two-tone two-door is spotless. It also runs and drives impeccably, as the owner so courteously demonstrates. But even before getting close to the vehicle, any onlooker notices the "cattle guards" bumper rails. Offered as factory options, the selling dealer installed the bars – if the customer checked the box.

1954 Ford Crestline Victoria
As if this Victoria needed it, the extra chrome on the add-on bumper ornaments puts the spotlight on the fancy car. A closer look reveals more luxury extras, like the sun visor over the windshield. For the record, the Victorian statute could have been emphasized further with the help of Venetian blinds for the rear windows (not installed on this particular vehicle).

Despite its deceptively delicate frame size, the Victoria was a six-passenger-capable Ford – or more if the occupants were of a convenient size. One of the YouTube channel's followers nostalgically remembers how he and his family (of eight!) drove to Church on Sundays: with him (as a four-year-old) lying on the back window shelf. I agree - the mid-50s were years of (automotive) freedom, with no safety cladding (or law restrictions) to splinter American Dreaming motorists' sheer driving pleasure.

This particular Crestline is a glamorous example of trailer queen majesty that occasionally takes a casual drive around to enjoy a beautiful sunny day and to entice everyone on the road. With the chrome-induced sparkle, it would be impossible to miss this automobile in broad daylight.

1954 Ford Crestline Victoria
It wouldn't make much difference if it were pitch black night. The optional searchlights, sharing the housings with the side mirrors (another fabulous feature seventy years ago), aren't just glitzy ornaments. Ford's premium brand Lincoln also offered a range of dual mirror-spotlight fittings (the 1956 Lincoln Premiere had them, for example).

Speaking of which, the Fords of that era had numerous tribute-paying hints at American milestone achievements. The jet airplane on the hood was a "present arms" salute to a speed-chasing era of aviation when records fell each day and national heroes emerged overnight.

The fifties, however, were the cradle of another, even more extraordinary race – space exploration (with the USSR as the iron-clad rival). Although in its infancy in 1954, the cosmic flight quickly gained momentum and popularity. The taillights of the Crestline Victoria are shaped like the rocket boosters of that inception era of extra-terrestrial adventures.

1954 Ford Crestline Victoria
Rockets and jet engines were the sky-is-the-limit-cool, but the Fords relied on more down-to-earth propulsion. A 239 CID (3.9 liters) V8 powers the car in our story (the factory-installed engine), which still puts out all of the original 130 hp (132 PS), thanks to the minute mechanical restoration project.

The rear badging leaves no room for doubt. A Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic gearbox sends the 214 lb-ft (290 Nm) of torque to the 3.54 rear (an optional 3.31 was also available). Ford took great pride in their new V8 Y-block and discreetly pinned its automobiles equipped with this engine.

The trunk lid, front fenders, and glove box sport the "V8" badge. Look closely, and you'll notice that the red background is the same "Y" shape as their powerplant outline. The second video is dedicated entirely to the literature and memorabilia that accompanies this spectacular Ford – and one of the brochures points out the piston and crankshaft architecture. There's even a scale remote-controlled model (still in its 1954 box!) of the car.

1954 Ford Crestline Victoria \(wired remote\-controlled scale model\)
The interior design didn't fall short, with the Astra-Dial Control Panel catching the sun rays through the transparent cover mounted right above the steering column and behind the massive four-spike wheel. Check the video to see how big of a custom steering wheel a 1954 Ford Crestline Victoria had.

The block pattern door panels were another new styling feature, available only on the Crestline. In the model's final year (the car was only produced between '52 and '54), Ford replaced the fragile glass container for the windshield fluid with plastic bags.

Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
1954 Ford Crestline Victoria Ford Crestline Ford classic V8 Y-block
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories