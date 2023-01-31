1954 Ford Crestline Victoria: Grandma's Secret to 'No-Instagram' Classy (and Classic) Cool

The overhead-valve engine wasn't the only big news offered by the Ford range of Mainlines, Customlines, and Crestlines. Several other technological and creature comfort options were available. Power features – traditionally associated with high-end brands – became available on the budget-friendly Ford models.
Swift Sure power brakes, Master Guide power steering, power windows, four-way power front bench, radio, heater, automatic transmission, or overdrive for the manual proved very attractive to buyers.
Two engine choices (the Y-Block V8 and the new Mileage Maker flat-six), with over 150 color combinations and 23 upholstery patterns, helped push Ford's overall production figures to over 1.1 million units for 1954.
spacious four-door Sedan and the stylish Victoria coupe. Each of the variants sold over 90.000 units in 1954.
This particular last model is the hero of our story, thanks to Lou Costabile – the YouTuber with a magnetic attraction to irresistible classics. Restored with scrutinous accuracy and respectful factory-spec correctness, this unique Victoria is an immediate conversation-starting, show-stopping appearance.
The Goldenrod Yellow/Sandstone White two-tone two-door is spotless. It also runs and drives impeccably, as the owner so courteously demonstrates. But even before getting close to the vehicle, any onlooker notices the "cattle guards" bumper rails. Offered as factory options, the selling dealer installed the bars – if the customer checked the box.
fancy car. A closer look reveals more luxury extras, like the sun visor over the windshield. For the record, the Victorian statute could have been emphasized further with the help of Venetian blinds for the rear windows (not installed on this particular vehicle).
Despite its deceptively delicate frame size, the Victoria was a six-passenger-capable Ford – or more if the occupants were of a convenient size. One of the YouTube channel's followers nostalgically remembers how he and his family (of eight!) drove to Church on Sundays: with him (as a four-year-old) lying on the back window shelf. I agree - the mid-50s were years of (automotive) freedom, with no safety cladding (or law restrictions) to splinter American Dreaming motorists' sheer driving pleasure.
This particular Crestline is a glamorous example of trailer queen majesty that occasionally takes a casual drive around to enjoy a beautiful sunny day and to entice everyone on the road. With the chrome-induced sparkle, it would be impossible to miss this automobile in broad daylight.
1956 Lincoln Premiere had them, for example).
Speaking of which, the Fords of that era had numerous tribute-paying hints at American milestone achievements. The jet airplane on the hood was a "present arms" salute to a speed-chasing era of aviation when records fell each day and national heroes emerged overnight.
The fifties, however, were the cradle of another, even more extraordinary race – space exploration (with the USSR as the iron-clad rival). Although in its infancy in 1954, the cosmic flight quickly gained momentum and popularity. The taillights of the Crestline Victoria are shaped like the rocket boosters of that inception era of extra-terrestrial adventures.
The rear badging leaves no room for doubt. A Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic gearbox sends the 214 lb-ft (290 Nm) of torque to the 3.54 rear (an optional 3.31 was also available). Ford took great pride in their new V8 Y-block and discreetly pinned its automobiles equipped with this engine.
The trunk lid, front fenders, and glove box sport the "V8" badge. Look closely, and you'll notice that the red background is the same "Y" shape as their powerplant outline. The second video is dedicated entirely to the literature and memorabilia that accompanies this spectacular Ford – and one of the brochures points out the piston and crankshaft architecture. There's even a scale remote-controlled model (still in its 1954 box!) of the car.
1954 Ford Crestline Victoria had.
The block pattern door panels were another new styling feature, available only on the Crestline. In the model's final year (the car was only produced between '52 and '54), Ford replaced the fragile glass container for the windshield fluid with plastic bags.
Speaking of which, the Fords of that era had numerous tribute-paying hints at American milestone achievements. The jet airplane on the hood was a "present arms" salute to a speed-chasing era of aviation when records fell each day and national heroes emerged overnight.
The fifties, however, were the cradle of another, even more extraordinary race – space exploration (with the USSR as the iron-clad rival). Although in its infancy in 1954, the cosmic flight quickly gained momentum and popularity. The taillights of the Crestline Victoria are shaped like the rocket boosters of that inception era of extra-terrestrial adventures.
The rear badging leaves no room for doubt. A Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic gearbox sends the 214 lb-ft (290 Nm) of torque to the 3.54 rear (an optional 3.31 was also available). Ford took great pride in their new V8 Y-block and discreetly pinned its automobiles equipped with this engine.
The trunk lid, front fenders, and glove box sport the "V8" badge. Look closely, and you'll notice that the red background is the same "Y" shape as their powerplant outline. The second video is dedicated entirely to the literature and memorabilia that accompanies this spectacular Ford – and one of the brochures points out the piston and crankshaft architecture. There's even a scale remote-controlled model (still in its 1954 box!) of the car.
