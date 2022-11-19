Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Is So Expensive It Makes the Aventador Look Dirt-Cheap

In case you forgot, the Aventador ‘lent’ its sonorous mill to different rare beasts over the years, which were based on the same underpinnings. Here, we can mention things such as the J, Centenario, and Veneno, and it is the latter model, which came to life in 2013 and 2014, that this story is dedicated to.
Production of the Veneno was capped at only 13 copies, four for the Coupe, and 9 for the Roadster, making it the automotive equivalent of a unicorn. Thus, one might rightfully think that it is not that easy to find one for sale, but they’d be wrong, because there are several owners out there eager to make a very nice profit off theirs.
Case in point, we found another Veneno Roadster that is in search of a new home, and it costs an eye-watering sum. As we said in the title, it makes the Aventador on which it builds look dirt-cheap by comparison, and that’s not all, because, at €9,980,000 including tax, or $10,365,330 at the current exchange rates, it also makes rides such as the LaFerrari, Pagani Huayra, and Bugatti Chiron seem like bargains.
Yes, you read that right, it will cost you the equivalent of well over $10 million to park this Lamborghini Veneno Roadster in your garage. The ultra-rare exotic machine is listed on Mobile with no pictures accompanying the ad, and it is said to be shipped in two weeks after placing the order. It reportedly has around 3,500 km (2,175 miles) on the odometer, a first registration dating back to January 2015, and all the bells and whistles normally equipping a supercar born last decade.
Veneno Roadster in terms of pricing. If we were you, we’d double-check the papers in the presence of a lawyer, have a mechanic who is familiar with Lamborghini’s products inspect it, and then hit the Raging Bull for some service history. Better safe than sorry, right? After all, we don’t even know what color it has.
Assuming that everything checks out, and you end up signing your name on the dotted line, you will enjoy a ride that takes just 2.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill. It will eventually run out of breath at 221 mph (355 kph), which is still impressive, even by today’s standards. Powering the Veneno Roadster is the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, which pumps out as much as 739 hp (750 ps / 552 kW) at 8,400 rpm, and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque at 5,500 rpm. The thrust is directed to both axles via a seven-speed automatic transmission, just like in the Aventador.
Described as “a masterpiece of power and lightness” that was “inspired by aeronautics,” the Lamborghini Veneno is so cool that it is still found on the automaker’s official website, where it will likely remain for a few more years, before the Raging Bull decides to forget about the past, and concentrate on the electric future in front of it. But is it cool enough to justify an eight-digit sum? You be the judge of that, and while you’re at it, feel free to tell us if you’d go for it in a heartbeat if you had that kind of cash burning a hole in your bank account.
