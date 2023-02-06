2024 Lamborghini Urus PHEV Caught Testing in Winter Wonderland, 820 HP Rumored

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. made a name for itself by means of wedge-shaped thrillers with naturally-aspirated V12 engines mounted right behind the driver’s backside. The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese also produced a naturally-aspirated V8 in the good ol’ days, a powertrain that was indirectly replaced by a naturally-aspirated V10.

