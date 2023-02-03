Widebody Lambo Countach Resto Discards LPI 800-4 Path, Carves Its Fresh CGI Style

The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based exotic Italian automobile manufacturer has joined the party of ultra-luxury brand names that proved there are no such things as hard times for the uber-rich.
Among looming regional financial crises, various types of supplier constraints, and the pesky you-know-who lockdowns that still occurred even in 2022, Lamborghini – alongside fellow ritzy brands like Bentley, for another VW AG example – proved there are no such things as challenging times in the automotive stratosphere. And the record sales are probably going to be history when 2023 ends considering the new Urus S and Performante variants of the ultra-luxury super-SUV and the impending premiere of the Aventador successor (with an electrifying potential).
Plus, that juicy Hurracan Sterrato off-road sports car, let us not forget about that. Speaking of limited series, while everyone – both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists – is keen on dreaming of the next V12-powered supercar, there are still those who would fancy a different take on the Lamborghini Countach. And don’t say LPI 800-4 because I am pretty sure this virtual design project could not care less about its existence.
Instead, here is the virtual artist better known as carmstyledesign on social media, who has presented us with a widebody take on the original Countach – and it even comes complete with a futuristic CGI twist. That is not at all surprising for folks who know his work. Everyone else should look at past creations like the extreme Ford GT ‘roadster,’ the 800-hp widebody Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the front-engined C9 Corvette, or any of the other classic nameplates he has been dabbling with.
This time around, the pixel master seemingly blends his CGI mastery with both vintage and modern looks for a retro-futuristic take on a hypothetical Lambo Countach restomod. There are no technical details, which is not that out of the ordinary for these dreamy yet forgetful designers, but at least we know the project was based on the Countach LP5000 QV (Quattrovalvole). That was the 1985 evolution of the Countach’s engine that was bored and stroked from the LP 500 S 4.8-liter to 5.2L and also given four valves per cylinder – hence the new name.
Alas, we can all be pretty sure that this informal, widebody reinvention comes with much more oomph than the original LP5000 QV’s 449 hp. Hopefully, this creation was imagined with even more virtual oomph than Lambo’s real Countach LPI 800-4 recreation, which ‘casually’ comes with 803 horsepower thanks to the 48-volt, electrified hybrid 6.5L V12 assembly borrowed from the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, albeit with a little less punch than the latter. So, do we give it our CGI hall pass, or not?
