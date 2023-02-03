Let’s Take a Look at DJ SpinKing’s Cars as He Drives Down Memory Lane

The rich and famous make it look like they never have enough cars, even though they own more than they can count on one hand. And DJ SpinKing is no different, as he takes a
walk drive – down memory lane, remembering some of the cars he’s had over the years.
It all started with a selfie of himself where he revealed that "SpinKing wants a new car." The 31-year-old DJ, who was born in the Bronx, New York, has been around in the music industry since he was 17. He released his debut mixtape, 'Hip House,' in 2011.
Getting famous at such a young age can make you quite reckless with your money and fame, and the musician revealed he started splashing on cars early on.
He got his first car when he was 20 years old, and it wasn't your regular Volkswagen Golf or a Toyota Prius. He went all the way and got himself an Aston Martin. The model he chose was a first-generation Rapide, available between 2010 and 2013. It was the first four-door vehicle the British brand had produced since the 1990 Lagonda. It was based on the DB9 and made use of the Aston Martin's VH platform.
Aston Martin introduced it as a six-liter), rated at 469 horsepower (476 horsepower) at 6,000 revs per minute, with a torque of 443 lb-ft (601 Nm) at 5,000. It could hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 5.3 seconds, with a top speed of 188 mph (303 kph).
It looks like it was initially white, but DJ SpinKing took it to All In One Stop Shop for a makeover. It received a Carbon Red Pearl full wrap, which contrasted with the black wheels and matched the red calipers. He also claimed that he didn't have a license back at 20, writing, "No license with an Aston was crazy." We hope he was joking there.
Next, he gave a flash forward to February 15, 2017, when he rented a BMW i8 in Miami, Florida, having a blast driving it. The DJ added "Told X I'm getting this when we get back." It took a few months, and in July, he revealed that he "went and got it."
The premium German brand introduced the stylish coupe in 2014, giving it a refresh in 2018. However, DJ SpinKing got the first version. A plug-in hybrid sports car, the BMW i8 had a 1.5-liter inline-three engine, rated at 228 horsepower (231 ps) and a 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque, working alongside a hybrid synchronous electric motor, which brought some extra 129 horsepower (131 ps) and 183 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque. Combined, it had a total output of 357 horsepower (362 ps) and a maximum torque of 420 lb-ft (570 Nm). It had a sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.4 seconds, maxing out at 155 mph (249 kph).
A couple of years later, in 2019, he moved on to luxury cars and "copped the Bentley truck," as he refers, of course, to the brand's first SUV, the Bentayga. He added that he "cashed out, fresh off the showroom floor."
Bentley introduced the Bentayga in 2015. It offered two fuel options, gasoline, and diesel. The former initially came with a 6.0-liter W12, with the company adding a V8 in 2018, with a displacement of 3,996 ci (4.0 liters). The diesel was also offered with a 4.0-liter V8, with less power than its gasoline counterpart, 429 horsepower (435 ps) versus 542 horsepower (550 ps), but more torque, 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) as opposed to the 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) the gasoline was able to put out.
And he proudly shared that his "backcourt was elite," while posing in a gas station between his Bentayga and i8. However, the same month he "realized I have a problem," unveiling a new BMW. This time, he went for the BMW M4 with a rich gold exterior and a blacked-out grille.
The M4 Coupe was introduced in 2014. It came with a 3.0-liter inline-six engine, rated at 425 horsepower (431 ps) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. The model was also available as a Competition version, but the musician didn't seem to have been interested in it, going for the standard version.
Last, but not least, is one that has caught our attention a couple of times, too: the Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD. He revealed that he "told Black in Dubai I’m going to get one in three years," adding the date as March 4, 2017. As promised, in 2020 "bought the new Lambo off the showroom floor."
The exotic supercar comes with a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, good for 602 horsepower (610 ps) and a torque of 413 lb-ft (560 Nm), sent to the rear wheels with the help of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It does the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) run in 3.3 seconds and goes all the way to 202 mph (325 kph).
All in One Stop Shop, which re-shared some of his stories, added that they did over ten wraps together, all of them unique and colorful.
While the #ThrowbackThursday seemed to have begun because he revealed that he wanted a new car, it turned into "motivational purposes only" at the end. He wrote that he "started these parties carrying equipment in my cousin rich pops' Honda CRV, now look."
