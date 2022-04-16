The Espada: Lamborghini's First Commercial Success

Unveiled at the 1967 Geneva Motor Show, the Marzal penned by Marcello Gandini at Bertone laid the groundwork for the Raging Bull’s next gran turismo. Equally impacted by the Jaguar Pirana by Bertone presented at the 1967 London Motor Show, the Espada was produced to the tune of 1,227 units. The Countach would subsequently top this volume.