Lori Harvey’s Lamborghini Urus Is a Stylish Grey-Looking Beast

Lamborghini Urus is easily one of the most customized cars of the present day, with the owners wanting to always have something different. And even a simple change of color might become a slippery slope, resulting in something dreadful.
Luckily, that is not the case when Platinum Motorsport Group is involved. The customization shop based in Los Angeles, California, has a lot of famous customers, and one of their favorites is hands-down Kim Kardashian, with whom they have created countless (grey) models.
But we’re not going to talk about Kim’s matching collection. Instead, we’ll switch our attention to another woman they frequently collaborate with: Lori Harvey.
The auto custom shop has just shared a series of pictures giving us a good look at Harvey’s ride, which is a Lamborghini Urus, calling it “clean.” Well, not quite, but close enough. The 26-year-old, who is a model, entrepreneur, and socialite, has been often seen driving around this super-SUV, which is also her go-to car.
While the new post does give us a detailed glimpse of what Harvey drives, it’s unclear whether the super-SUV received any updates from the last time we saw the 26-year-old model pose with it.
The SUV keeps the same grey shade from the front bumper going all the way to the back for a monochrome look. It still uses its stock 23-inch Taigete wheels in the same hue, with the orange brake calipers representing the only splash of color and giving a hint of what you will find once you open the door.
As promised, the cabin boasts black and orange, with subtle grey accents on the door and dashboard that reflect its stylish exterior.
Lori Harvey received the Urus for Christmas in 2020 from her famous stepfather, talk show host Steve Harvey. Back in the day, it came with a white exterior, fitted with the same stock Taigete wheels. But now we know that Platinum Motorsport was in charge of its makeover, which seems to have happened early in 2022 or late 2021.
Platinum Motorsport didn't reveal whether the Urus received any power boost, so we'll assume it still keeps the same figures as it had when it rolled off the assembly line in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy. That means a 4.0-liter V8 engine lies under the hood, good for 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The power mill sends the resources to all four wheels with the help of an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
And, with figures like these, there's no need for further modification. Because, from stock, the Urus is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in merely 3.6 seconds, going all the way to a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Besides the work carried out on this Lamborghini Urus, the model has previously collaborated with Platinum Motorsport when she rented a white Rolls-Royce Ghost for the launch of her skincare line, SKN by LH, back in October 2021.
But we’re not going to talk about Kim’s matching collection. Instead, we’ll switch our attention to another woman they frequently collaborate with: Lori Harvey.
The auto custom shop has just shared a series of pictures giving us a good look at Harvey’s ride, which is a Lamborghini Urus, calling it “clean.” Well, not quite, but close enough. The 26-year-old, who is a model, entrepreneur, and socialite, has been often seen driving around this super-SUV, which is also her go-to car.
While the new post does give us a detailed glimpse of what Harvey drives, it’s unclear whether the super-SUV received any updates from the last time we saw the 26-year-old model pose with it.
The SUV keeps the same grey shade from the front bumper going all the way to the back for a monochrome look. It still uses its stock 23-inch Taigete wheels in the same hue, with the orange brake calipers representing the only splash of color and giving a hint of what you will find once you open the door.
As promised, the cabin boasts black and orange, with subtle grey accents on the door and dashboard that reflect its stylish exterior.
Lori Harvey received the Urus for Christmas in 2020 from her famous stepfather, talk show host Steve Harvey. Back in the day, it came with a white exterior, fitted with the same stock Taigete wheels. But now we know that Platinum Motorsport was in charge of its makeover, which seems to have happened early in 2022 or late 2021.
Platinum Motorsport didn't reveal whether the Urus received any power boost, so we'll assume it still keeps the same figures as it had when it rolled off the assembly line in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy. That means a 4.0-liter V8 engine lies under the hood, good for 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The power mill sends the resources to all four wheels with the help of an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
And, with figures like these, there's no need for further modification. Because, from stock, the Urus is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in merely 3.6 seconds, going all the way to a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Besides the work carried out on this Lamborghini Urus, the model has previously collaborated with Platinum Motorsport when she rented a white Rolls-Royce Ghost for the launch of her skincare line, SKN by LH, back in October 2021.