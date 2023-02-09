New BMW 7er Would Gladly Ride on Its Enemies if Given a Pair of Humongous Wheels

BMW has been making luxury sedans since the 1970s, and over the years, they have constantly improved their recipe with punchier, more frugal powertrains, new technology, comfort, and safety gear, wrapping them up in new designs, some prettier than others.
Ask BMW enthusiasts what their favorite 7er is, and the answers will definitely vary. Some may think that the elegance of the E48 from the 1990s will never be achieved again, whereas others might tell you that the F01 and G11 from more recent times are the ones to go for. Ultimately, there are those who consider the G70, which is the Munich brand’s latest entry in the luxury sedan party, as the best.
Introduced last year, and marketed as a 2023 model in North America, the new-gen BMW 7 Series comes to life at two factories, Germany’s Dingolfing, and Thailand’s Rayong. It was designed by Josef Kaban, who started his career at the Volkswagen Group, signing the VW Lupo, SEAT Arosa, and Skoda Octavia, and also the mighty Bugatti Veyron. In 2019, he moved to the BMW Group for a short while, and this is when 7er was sketched out, with its double-headlamp design, and way-too-big kidney grille.
The controversial styling of the car revolves around its face, because the back end looks better, and somewhat futuristic. The overall proportions aren’t anything to write home about, but the interior design is, especially for tech aficionados, courtesy of the large display that mixes the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. Elsewhere, you get the same amount of high-end gear, including leather upholstery, premium sound system, ambient lighting, and a cocooned-like experience courtesy of the extra sound deadening, and thicker windows.
Pop the hood open and you will see either a gasoline engine, a diesel unit, or a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Also, for the first time ever, the BMW 7 Series is also offered with a battery-electric assembly in the i7, which guns for the likes of the Audi e-tron GT, and the Mercedes EQS. That said, there is a drivetrain available for most new car buyers, thus enhancing its versatility in this department.
The tuning world could quench their personalization thirst, and hopefully, we will never see anything that’s OTT, like the one rendered by 412donklife and shared on Instagram earlier this week. This is a brash proposal, with a yellow body contrasted by a few blacked-out elements, smoked lighting units at both ends, privacy windows all around, and a set of 28-inch wheels made by Amani, in a bi-tone look. This virtual makeover is simply ridiculous, as it ruins the whole business-y experience of the car, not to mention the driving part, and the turning radius, so here’s to never ever seeing one like this again.
