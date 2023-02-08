Silver Forgiatos Didn’t Work on Gillie Da King's BMW 7 Series, He Goes Back to Basics

There is a time and a place for crazy customization and a car show checks all those boxes. But that doesn’t mean that it works forever.
Such was the case of rapper Gillie Da King, who had fitted his sleek, dark, and menacing BMW 7 Series with silver Forgiato wheels. And, as much as people love Forgiatos, it simply was not a good look for this sedan.
Luckily, both he and the car shop in charge, Car Effex, realized that. The silver Forgi wheels seem to have been fitted on the 7 Series for the Philadelphia Auto Show, where the car was on display. On February 7, the car shop revealed on social media that the BMW is back on its dark wheels. In fact, they seem to be stock, the 21" M Aerodynamic jet black ones.
The 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' podcast host seems to have received the 2023 BMW 7 Series back in November and it makes appearances often on social media.
The Bavarian brand unveiled the new iteration of the 7 Series in the summer of 2022 and a lot of fans were quite reserved about it, given its peculiar front fascia. But it looks like it quickly became quite popular, even with celebrities. Besides Gillie Da King, popular vlogger C.J. on 32s has also splashed on a BMW 7 Series late last year.
There are several fuel options you can choose for the 7 Series, including a gasoline, a mild hybrid on gasoline, and a mild hybrid on diesel, which is not available for U.S. customers, and a battery electric version marketed as the i7.
However, the rapper went for the most powerful one, the 760i XDrive on gasoline, which starts at $116,400. It features a 4.4-liter V8 TwinPower turbocharged engine, working alongside a 48-volt hybrid system. Together, they give out a total output of 536 horsepower (544 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.
Gillie Da King is guaranteed a lot of adrenaline, because the German brand claims the sedan needs no more than 4.1 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from naught, going all the way to a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
Nasir Fard, known professionally as Gillie Da Kid, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The rapper, who proclaimed himself the "King of the City," previously collaborated with other artists like 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, Pusha T, and more. He also starred in a movie, Force of Execution, with 1990s A-listers Steven Segal and Danny Trejo.
Besides the BMW 7 Series, Gillie Da King also owns a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé and a Chevrolet Corvette (C3) that actually belongs to his partner, Regina. And soon he'll be able to give a tour of his collection like he did with French Montana's cars.
