Vlogger C.J. Fitted His New BMW 7 Series With the Biggest Forgiato Wheels He Could Find

Popular vlogger C.J., known as CJ_on_32s online, has recently treated himself to a brand-new ride, the 2023 BMW 7 Series. And he didn’t leave it in its stock form, opting instead for the “biggest” Forgiato wheels he could find.
On Christmas, popular vlogger C.J. decided to add a brand-new car to his collection. So, he opted for the latest BMW model available, the new 7 Series. He took delivery of it on December 24 and was thrilled about the new addition. He shared that in 2021, he bought 15 cars, adding 20 in 2022, with big plans for the new year.
BMW unveiled the new 7 Series in 2022, part of the model’s seventh generation. And, while it was not an absolute favorite among many because of its massive grille, it looks like CJ couldn’t wait to purchase it. The one he bought is a fully-loaded 7 Series, in the 760i variant, which has a starting price of $113,600 before all the extra options, destination charges, or other fees. In one of the videos on his channel, C.J. revealed he paid around $150,000 for the sedan.
C.J. went for a white exterior with contrasting black accents, but, of course, he didn't want to keep the stock wheels. He usually fits all his cars with aftermarket wheels from Forgiato. And the 7 Series received the same treatment, from Omar Wheels. And C.J. revealed that he chose the "biggest wheels" he could find, going for the 32 inches that are in style with his CJ_on_32s brand.
When he received the sedan, he put on temporary black and white Forgis that seemed to be from the Twisted Maglia collection. But the ones he seems to have chosen for good are the Licenziato-ECL ones, also in black and white.
When it comes to the specs, the BMW 7 Series is offered with gas, plug-in hybrid, diesel, and electric powertrains. At the moment, in the U.S., it's available in three variants, the 740i, the 760i xDrive, and the electric i7 xDrive60.
The 760i xDrive sedan, which is what C.J. got, is a mild hybrid version and quite powerful. It comes with the brand's 4.4-liter BMW TwinPower turbo V8 under the hood, working alongside a 48-volt hybrid system, with a total output of 536 horsepower (544 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.
With figures like these, the Bavarian brand claims the sedan can hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just 4.2 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
While this is the first BMW to grace C.J.’s car collection, he seemed quite excited about it, so it might not be the last. What we do know for sure is that, while the 7 Series was the last car he bought in 2022, he has many plans for more vehicles to come since the year has just begun.
