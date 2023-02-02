Michaela Coel, the British Film Institute, and BMW Join Forces for a Filmmaking Challenge

Big brands have used celebrities to convey a message for decades. And now, BMW UK joined forces with the British Film Institute (BFI) and Michaela Coel to create a new challenge that would push the boundaries of filmmaking.
The ‘I May Destroy You’ Emmy-Award-winning actress Michaela Coel appears in the first ad for the upcoming filmmaking challenge. In partnership with BFI and BMW, the actress/ screenwriter will offer five filmmaking teams a chance to push the boundaries of what the screens can offer, encouraging artists to "dream big and expand their ambitions."
All of this came to life thanks to the all-electric BMW i7, and more specifically, its ultra-wide 31.3-inch rear-passenger theatre screen. The challenge for the filmmakers is to make the most of the new 32:9 aspect ratio in unique, boundary-breaking ways.
This will allow the participants to create a 90-second film with the theme "Evolving Perspective." There will be five winning teams, which will receive the latest 8k camera equipment and a £10,000 (a bit over $12,000) production budget to bring their idea to life. The BFI will provide editorial and production support, with Michaela Coel acting as a mentor.
The first video for the challenge features Michaela Coel herself and a black, electrified BMW 7 Series. She stars as an actress on a production set, with amazing visuals and a dramatic, empowering script. The screen shifts to the 31-inch rear screen from the BMW, providing the most exclusive and luxurious theater experience on the go.
The BMW i7 is the electrified option for the BMW 7 Series, part of the model's seventh generation, unveiled in 2022. The all-electric i7 is represented by the 760i Xdrive, with a dual-motor drivetrain rated at 536 horsepower (543 ps) and a maximum torque of 549.5 lb-ft (745 Nm), paired with an all-wheel drive layout.
The electric four-door sedan needs no more than 4.5 seconds to go from zero to 60 mph (97 kph), and can go as fast as 149 mph (240 kph). Thanks to its 101.7-kWh battery pack, it can drive up to 318 mi (512 km) before it needs to be plugged in. For all of these, you have to pay at least $119,300 before options and taxes.
Besides the electrified version, the 7 Series also offers a petrol, Diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
And if those specs weren't enough to inspire a challenge, its interior is quite groundbreaking. Besides the all-new modern BMW Curved Display made of a 12.3" digital cluster and a 14.9" infotainment display put together under a single pane of glass, there is also the optional 31-inch 8K screen that drops from the ceiling, offering access to several streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube.
Coel gushed over it, too, in an interview with GQ: "The BMW i7’s technology and theatre screen is much wider than we’d traditionally watch and will push creatives to think more expansively. I look forward to geeking out with the filmmakers about their ideas and providing a sounding board as a mentor throughout this process.”
