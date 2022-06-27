Gillie Da King Gives Tour of French Montana's Car Collection, It's Insane

Rapper French Montana was a guest on the weekly podcast The Million Dollaz Worth of Game show. But before that, host Gillie Da King got a chance to check out the rides in Montana’s driveway, and they’re absolutely insane.
French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, is a Moroccan American rapper, popular for songs like "All the Way Up," "Unforgettable," and "Wiggle It."
Some of his passions besides music include expensive cars, and his collection proves just that. The first ride we see in Gillie’s four-minute video is a custom Mercedes-Benz V-Class with Maybach gear, which allows its owner to travel anywhere with plenty of space and lots of luxury features. The interior of the V-Class is covered in black leather. There are executive seats on board, so the passengers can sit back and relax.
The next one is a white Ferrari SF90 Spider, followed by a two-tone black and white Maserati MC20 with a black interior. But the tour is far from over because French had more cars sprawled in the driveway of his "$20 million crib," as Gillie put it.
French Montana also owns a black Range Rover, but that's not the only SUV from his collection. Not far from the Range Rover, there was a burgundy Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Just in case the Mercedes-Benz V-Class is not spacious enough, the rapper also has a custom-wrapped Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van casually parked in front of his house.
Eventually, Gillie ended up next to French's Bugatti, or the "Gatti without the Yo in front," as Gillie made a pun in reference to fellow rapper Yo Gotti. Gillie was quite starstruck with the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, which boasted a white exterior and a black stripe on its hood. The hypercar's door was open and we could get a look at its interior, too, which featured a different colored driver's seat: all red, compared to the rest of the dark-colored cabin.
Gillie also jokingly admitted he never sat in a Bugatti before, and hopped inside the hypercar, adding: "Don't tell French." After he got out of the hypercar, he met up with the rapper, who didn’t seem to mind the tour. What is your favorite ride from French Montana’s car collection?
