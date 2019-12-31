French Montana Bought Himself a Bugatti Veyron for Surviving 2 Weeks in the ICU

View this post on Instagram

FRESH OUT OF ICU WOKE UP IN THAT NEW BUGGATTI!!! LIL GIFT TO MYSELF! FEEL LIKE A BOSS MOVE LIKE A BOSS AND TASTE LIKE A BOSS lol #nipseyblue™™™ MOTIVATION USE ONLY ý ALLAH AKBAR d RIDING WITH TOILET PAPER FOE THE SUCKERS

A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Dec 29, 2019 at 8:41pm PST