French Montana Bought Himself a Bugatti Veyron for Surviving 2 Weeks in the ICU

Treating yourself to a new car is amazing, but rapper French Montana has the best reason for doing so: he survived 2 weeks in the ICU, and he’s eager to ring in the New Year in style. As the owner of a brand new Bugatti.
Or “Buggatti,” as he misspells it on his Instagram, in the caption to the video boasting about his latest purchase. All nit-picking aside, French, aka Karim Kharbouch, was hospitalized last month for intense stomach pains and an elevated heart rate, and was released after he got better, without doctors ever finding out what caused all the trouble.
He spent 2 weeks in the ICU, and reports about his condition were pretty dire at points. Now that he’s recovered, he’s in top condition to celebrate getting over this hurdle in one piece – and what better way to do it than by shelling out $1.5 million on a Bugatti Veyron, one of the 450 ever made?
“Fresh out of icu woke up in that new buggatti!!! lil gift to myself! feel like a boss move like a boss and taste like a boss lol,” French writes in the caption of the video.
In the video, he makes sure fans get a good look at the car (and the bling on his wrist), even getting behind the wheel for a second. He also throws toilet paper at “for the suckers,” which, apparently, is a thing rich people do.
Speaking of rich people, fellow rapper and one-time homie 50 Cent thinks French is cheap for buying a 2010 Veyron. After all, we’re (still) in 2019, so anything from 2010 is old news. He posted a photo of himself on the hospital bed, surrounded by stuffed animals, writing in the caption that he would put the Bugatti back on the trailer for being an older model, if he were French.
French didn’t waste any time to reply, calling Fiddy a “dinosaur” because the 2010 Veyron is a collector’s item with no miles on the clock.
All IG feuding aside, automotive transportation company JP Logistics & Motorsports and Wires Only had the Bugatti delivered to French outside his Las Vegas pad. The video in which he boasts of his new car was shot moments after he had it delivered.
