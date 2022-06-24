Bugatti Showcases Nearly 4000 HP Worth of World-Record Setting Supercars at Goodwood FoS

Bugatti is one of the manufacturers that couldn’t miss from this year’s edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the marque thrills visitors at the mega-event with a trio of world-record setting hyper sports cars: the original Veyron 16.4 Super Sport, Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, and Chiron Super Sport 300+.
These are some of the world’s fastest, rarest, and most valuable cars, having broken barriers that many thought unbreakable, and are on both static and dynamic display as a group for the very first time. So attendants at the adrenaline-filled event are able to hear and feel the roar of some of the greatest engineering works coming from the French marque.
With a combined power output of 3,945 HP (4,000 PS), each one of these hypercars present at Goodwood are impressive on their own right and they all helped Bugatti become a world leader in automotive design and engineering.
Automakers nowadays strive to add more power and smarter aerodynamics to production cars, aiming to achieve ever greater speeds. Bugatti is one of the carmakers that leads the pack in this regard. Its Veyron 16.4 Super Sport World Record Edition set a world record for road-leagal production cars in 2010 by reaching a speed of 431 km/h (268 mph).
Then, in 2013, the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse broke the world record speed for open-top production cars with Chinese passionate racing driver Anthony Liu at the wheel. It then achieved a speed of 408.84 km/h (254.04 mph) at the proving grounds in Ehra-Lessien.
Lastly, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ takes power from an infernal 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine capable of delivering 1,600 hp (1,176 kW). This very engine is responsible for the impressive feat the car has managed to achieve on August 2, 2019, when it pushed past the 300mph mark (482.8km/h) with Andy Wallace behind the wheel. It thus became the first car to reach this incredible speed, and it’s as rare as a unicorn as only 30 examples will be produced.
“With these three record-breaking automobiles, Bugatti has demonstrated its abilities over many years to overcome immense engineering and design challenges to produce hyper sports car that set new standards across the industry. Each represents the continual evolution of the brand and our collective desire for perfection,” commented Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles.
