2026 Jeep "Night Eagle" Resembles a Renegade Defender So Much It’s Baffling

It has been a while since Jeep appeared on our digital radar, and now the virtual tracking system is preparing to go into overlanding (instead of overload) mode with some Land Rover-based CGI help.
But in case you feel confused, let me explain. So, in the real world Stellantis, which is the multinational home to Jeep and 15 other brands, has nothing to do with the Jaguar Land Rover group, which as far as we remember is barely in cahoots with BMW for the 2023 Range Rover’s proud V8 mill. But across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, things are a bit more complicated.
Or, at least, that is the case with Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining a dark Renegade x Defender mix. But how did the author come to that menacing, murdered-out-style conclusion? Well, I cannot be 100% sure, but maybe he just got tired of little SUVs and trucks.
After all, his past digital projects include stuff like an unofficial facelift of the Volkswagen T-Cross subcompact CUV, a refreshed Peugeot 2008, the design proposal for the next generation of the Fiat Tipo that morphed into an Opel Mokka CUV lookalike, and a bunch of Chevys. The latter were quite interesting – to the tune of a Maverick-inspired ‘S20’ compact truck, an El Camino EV Ute, or a two- and four-door medium SUVs to fight (or make love to, I am not entirely sure) the reinvented sixth-gen Ford Bronco.
And aside from the latter, all projects were quite small, as far as their real-world dimensions are concerned. So, maybe, he wanted something to break the monotony without causing a major rift in the tiny SUV and truck series, who knows? All I am certain of is that his imagined 2026 Jeep Renegade Night Eagle works well not just as a dark and menacing special edition of the subcompact crossover SUV, but also as a potential L663 Land Rover Defender 110 sibling from a different Stellantis mother.
As always, CGIs can easily be misleading, so no one can be certain of their actual dimensions unless the pixel master specifically delivers the hints – and so far, we only have a name (a cool one, frankly – Night Eagle) to go along with the neat renderings. Unfortunately, this is (most likely) forever destined to remain mere wishful thinking, since the pricing gap is even bigger than the wheelbase difference – a $24,695 Renegade is certainly more than a far cry from the $53,500 four-door Defender 110. Still, I think it should get our CGI hall pass for the effort and the innovative mashup idea that might not offend fans of both nameplates.
Or, at least, that is the case with Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining a dark Renegade x Defender mix. But how did the author come to that menacing, murdered-out-style conclusion? Well, I cannot be 100% sure, but maybe he just got tired of little SUVs and trucks.
After all, his past digital projects include stuff like an unofficial facelift of the Volkswagen T-Cross subcompact CUV, a refreshed Peugeot 2008, the design proposal for the next generation of the Fiat Tipo that morphed into an Opel Mokka CUV lookalike, and a bunch of Chevys. The latter were quite interesting – to the tune of a Maverick-inspired ‘S20’ compact truck, an El Camino EV Ute, or a two- and four-door medium SUVs to fight (or make love to, I am not entirely sure) the reinvented sixth-gen Ford Bronco.
And aside from the latter, all projects were quite small, as far as their real-world dimensions are concerned. So, maybe, he wanted something to break the monotony without causing a major rift in the tiny SUV and truck series, who knows? All I am certain of is that his imagined 2026 Jeep Renegade Night Eagle works well not just as a dark and menacing special edition of the subcompact crossover SUV, but also as a potential L663 Land Rover Defender 110 sibling from a different Stellantis mother.
As always, CGIs can easily be misleading, so no one can be certain of their actual dimensions unless the pixel master specifically delivers the hints – and so far, we only have a name (a cool one, frankly – Night Eagle) to go along with the neat renderings. Unfortunately, this is (most likely) forever destined to remain mere wishful thinking, since the pricing gap is even bigger than the wheelbase difference – a $24,695 Renegade is certainly more than a far cry from the $53,500 four-door Defender 110. Still, I think it should get our CGI hall pass for the effort and the innovative mashup idea that might not offend fans of both nameplates.