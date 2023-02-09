Baglietto's New T52 Hybrid Superyacht Has a Pool That Disappears at the Push of a Button

Major players in the yachting industry, just like in all manufacturing sectors, are making considerable efforts to tackle climate change by reducing their carbon emissions through more sustainable designs. Baglietto, the well-known Italian superyacht builder with almost 170 years of experience in shipbuilding, has always strived to innovate and keep up with the latest trends, and they have just launched the first T52 superyacht with hybrid propulsion.
The first unit (known as hull 10238) in Baglietto’s popular new T52 series hit the water in a private ceremony held at the company’s shipyard in La Spezia earlier this week.
The 171-foot (52-meter) superyacht is one of eight units sold by the yard in one of its most successful lines to date signed by Francesco Paszkowski Design. It is a visionary yacht that perfectly represents Baglietto’s philosophy, offering expansive relaxation and entertainment spaces, perfect harmony between indoor and outdoor areas, and an environmentally-friendly cruising experience.
Commissioned by a European owner who is keen on green cruising, the new T52 Hybrid superyacht is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system that will allow the owner to choose a more efficient cruising mode, thus reducing both consumption and environmental impact.
“Seeing one of our vessels touch the water is always incredibly exciting for us, but when this happens with the first one in a new line, the excitement is even greater,” commented Baglietto’s CCO Fabio Ermetto. “Hull No. 10238 is also the first model in this line to mount a hybrid propulsion system, marking a crucial step also in terms of research and development in our shipyard’s path towards sustainable yachting—a path Baglietto is pursuing with firm determination.”
vessel is equipped with twin MTU 16V 2000 M86 engines, two electric motors, and a battery pack. When the owner decides to cruise in electrical diesel mode, they’ll get a go-anywhere range of up to 7,600 nautical miles, which is equivalent to 8,746 miles or 14,075 km. Moreover, the T52 will be able to remain at anchor for up to 10 hours relying only on its batteries.
In traditional navigation mode, on the other hand, it will reach an impressive top speed of 17 knots (20 mph/ 31 kph) and will be able to cover some 3,600 nautical miles (4,142 miles/ 6,667 km).
In terms of design, the lines penned by renowned Italian studio Francesco Paszkowski Design are a contemporary reinterpretation of the classical design elements of Baglietto's traditional steel displacement yachts.
The T52 Hybrid superyacht has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, with a maximum beam of 31 feet (9.5 meters), a draft of 9 feet (2.7 meters), and a volume of 497 GT.
A stern folding bulwark further increases the already expansive deck area, creating a swimming platform for easy access to the sea.
A generous lounging space with wide floor-to-ceiling windows is situated on the upper deck. Those windows open on three sides, thus creating an airy al fresco lounge, with seating and dining areas that guests can use in all weather conditions.
yacht of this size and volume. Here, guests can kick back and relax on four sun loungers, enjoy some pleasant conversations in the comfortable seating area, or swim in the infinity pool with glass sides.
Guests on board the T52 Hybrid will be able to enjoy easy access throughout the exterior spaces thanks to a series of staircases and comfortably-sized walkways.
The top-tier guest amenities are rounded up by the living quarters brought to life by Francesco Paszkowski in collaboration with Margherita Casprini. Although no images of the interiors have been released as of now, we do know the vessel can accommodate twelve guests in five spacious staterooms, as well as nine crew members.
The interior is said to be modern and airy with an open feel thanks to the use of glass doors and a main saloon with floor-to-ceiling windows. This open design will allow guests on board to admire the surrounding waters even when they're inside and maintain that close connection to the sea the shipyard has promised.
There are seven other T52 Hybrid superyachts currently in construction at the shipyard, and their delivery dates range from 2023 to 2025.
The 171-foot (52-meter) superyacht is one of eight units sold by the yard in one of its most successful lines to date signed by Francesco Paszkowski Design. It is a visionary yacht that perfectly represents Baglietto’s philosophy, offering expansive relaxation and entertainment spaces, perfect harmony between indoor and outdoor areas, and an environmentally-friendly cruising experience.
Commissioned by a European owner who is keen on green cruising, the new T52 Hybrid superyacht is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system that will allow the owner to choose a more efficient cruising mode, thus reducing both consumption and environmental impact.
“Seeing one of our vessels touch the water is always incredibly exciting for us, but when this happens with the first one in a new line, the excitement is even greater,” commented Baglietto’s CCO Fabio Ermetto. “Hull No. 10238 is also the first model in this line to mount a hybrid propulsion system, marking a crucial step also in terms of research and development in our shipyard’s path towards sustainable yachting—a path Baglietto is pursuing with firm determination.”
vessel is equipped with twin MTU 16V 2000 M86 engines, two electric motors, and a battery pack. When the owner decides to cruise in electrical diesel mode, they’ll get a go-anywhere range of up to 7,600 nautical miles, which is equivalent to 8,746 miles or 14,075 km. Moreover, the T52 will be able to remain at anchor for up to 10 hours relying only on its batteries.
In traditional navigation mode, on the other hand, it will reach an impressive top speed of 17 knots (20 mph/ 31 kph) and will be able to cover some 3,600 nautical miles (4,142 miles/ 6,667 km).
In terms of design, the lines penned by renowned Italian studio Francesco Paszkowski Design are a contemporary reinterpretation of the classical design elements of Baglietto's traditional steel displacement yachts.
The T52 Hybrid superyacht has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, with a maximum beam of 31 feet (9.5 meters), a draft of 9 feet (2.7 meters), and a volume of 497 GT.
A stern folding bulwark further increases the already expansive deck area, creating a swimming platform for easy access to the sea.
A generous lounging space with wide floor-to-ceiling windows is situated on the upper deck. Those windows open on three sides, thus creating an airy al fresco lounge, with seating and dining areas that guests can use in all weather conditions.
yacht of this size and volume. Here, guests can kick back and relax on four sun loungers, enjoy some pleasant conversations in the comfortable seating area, or swim in the infinity pool with glass sides.
Guests on board the T52 Hybrid will be able to enjoy easy access throughout the exterior spaces thanks to a series of staircases and comfortably-sized walkways.
The top-tier guest amenities are rounded up by the living quarters brought to life by Francesco Paszkowski in collaboration with Margherita Casprini. Although no images of the interiors have been released as of now, we do know the vessel can accommodate twelve guests in five spacious staterooms, as well as nine crew members.
The interior is said to be modern and airy with an open feel thanks to the use of glass doors and a main saloon with floor-to-ceiling windows. This open design will allow guests on board to admire the surrounding waters even when they're inside and maintain that close connection to the sea the shipyard has promised.
There are seven other T52 Hybrid superyachts currently in construction at the shipyard, and their delivery dates range from 2023 to 2025.