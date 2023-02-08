Driven: 2023 INEOS Grenadier – When Dreams Come True
The car industry welcomes a new manufacturer: Ineos Automotive. Its first model, the Grenadier, is a multicultural product: built by the British company INEOS, developed together with Magna in Austria, produced in a former Mercedes plant in France, and equipped with BMW engines and gearboxes, axles by the Italians from Carraro, and the best components money can buy. These are the first impressions.
Do you believe in Santa Clause? Imagine dreaming of something, then Santa gifts you with it. The story is fascinating. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe was very disappointed when Land Rover decided that the Defender’s successor would no longer feature the body-on-frame solution. This made him want to buy the plans of the generation produced until early 2016 in order to continue its manufacturing himself. Despite the Englishmen's (actually, the Indians from Tata's) refusal, Jim did not give up. While enjoying a night out with his friends at one of his favorite pubs in London (eventually, the pub was bought by Ineos and is currently called the Grenadier Pub – which makes INEOS Automotive the only carmaker in the world to own a pub!), Jim Ratcliffe decided to build his own off-road toy.
Still, we can't help but wonder how many other brilliant ideas have gone down the drain over the years due to a lack of finances. But for Jim, money is not a problem, as proven by INEOS Group's last year $65 billion turnover. Thus, in 2017, a new car manufacturer – Ineos Automotive – was born following a night out at a pub, and after just 5 years, it witnessed the release of its first product, INEOS Grenadier. The Brits also seized the opportunity to buy a turnkey plant near new (formerly owned by Mercedes), in Hambach, on the German-French border.
It seems that Land Rover was very upset that Jim Ratcliffe decided to build a successor to the classic Defender and sued him for copyright infringement. However, they lost all the lawsuits because the general shapes of an off-roader are simply not the trademark of a particular manufacturer.
The INEOS Grenadier has a boxy design with simple lines, an almost vertical windshield, tailgate, and side panels as well, and the wheels are positioned almost at the corners to achieve very short overhangs. But these are common features not only in the Defender but also in the likes of the Mercedes G-Class or Jeep Wrangler.
On the other hand, there are indeed some similarities between the front of the Grenadier and the Defender in terms of the grille and the two round headlights, but there are plenty of such designs within the automotive industry.
However, the Grenadier boasts several elements that the Defender lacks, such as the bodywork’s belt line fitted with rails for various accessories (camping table, hunting rifle, jerrycans), the two additional fog lights in the grille, or the tailgate divided into two 30-70% doors. The 70% section houses the spare wheel, while the 30% section holds the (optional) roof access ladder. The rails mounted on the bodywork belt line can hold 40 kg or 88 lb (from the doors) and 30 kg or 66 lb (the rear one). The two additional projectors are controlled by a switch in the dashboard and turn on together with the main beam when needed.
There are also two solid steel front and rear underbody shields, which are not aluminum look-alike ones, and starting in Spring, optional protections for the transfer case, front and rear differentials, and gearbox will be available. Furthermore, inside, all the buttons are analog, built to last. If there is something that Land Rover might criticize, it is the exposed heads of the screws used for fastening various interior components, which are visible throughout the interior of the car.
Analog, clear, and functional – these are the main features of the INEOS Grenadier dashboard. All the buttons are mechanical, large, easy to operate, marked by clear symbols, and grouped into two main categories: those on the center console and those from the ceiling, same as in jets. The center stack incorporates the climate and seat heating controls, whereas on the ceiling, the off-road system and the fuses for the auxiliary devices can be found.
A BMW-style controller commands the 12.3-inch multimedia screen that also serves as the instrument panel. This displays the speed, engine temperature, and fuel level in addition to the multimedia system menus. However, there is also a small display behind the steering wheel that shows which 4x4 system elements are active, as well as various other sensors. The multimedia menu is equipped with just the main information for off-roading and offers some additional ones that other cars do not. For those who want to tow a trailer or a boat (a common thing to do in the U.S. and Australia), the off-road menu displays the oil temperature in the gearbox and transfer case. The lateral or longitudinal angle displays, compass, and altimeter are present as well.
Along with basic navigation, the Grenadier also provides the Pathfinder system, which operates based on GPS signals and allows downloading a pre-programmed route in standard .GPX format for geographic data, as well as creating and saving a new route based on geographic coordinates.
The Grenadier's base features include additional circuits that can be activated using the switches in the ceiling: three 10A circuits, three 25A circuits, and one 500A circuit. The latter one is intended for the winch or other equipment, and its connector is located under the hood. Four other connectors are located on the roof’s sides, protected by plastic caps.
Basically, the entire car is waterproof: the central console does not retain water, which can be immediately discharged, and all the wiring is protected, while the fuse box and battery (there is an optional second battery as well) are located under the bench, inside a waterproof partition. Last but not least, the floor contains five rubber plugs (one for each seat and one in the trunk), which can be used for draining water, if necessary. However, this should not happen too often because the doors are equipped with water-resistant seals, and the Grenadier can pass through water up to 80 cm (31.5") deep without a snorkel.
The three trim levels – Base, Fieldmaster, and Trailmaster – can be matched with two classic BMW inline-six three-liter engines without mild hybrid: the 249 HP (252.5 PS) diesel (B57) and the 286 HP (290 PS) gasoline (B58), paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. An American-made Tremec transfer case with center differential ensures torque distribution on the axles. The central differential can be mechanically locked using a lever, the same as in classic off-road vehicles, in both High and Low modes (2.5:1 ratio, works up to 70 km/h or 43.5 mph). Alternatively, Low mode can be activated without locking the center differential. On the ceiling, there are buttons for the Off-road mode, for Hill Descent Control, as well as for locking the rear and front differentials.
Both engines are fitted for the Grenadier's heavy weight (2,669 kg or 5,884 lbs for the gasoline version and 2,744 kg or 6,049 lbs for the diesel). However, for diesel units, the higher torque reserves are noticeable, as the oil-burner versions have 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) of torque, which is 100 Nm (73.8 lb-ft) more than the petrol ones. It also pulls harder, but the gasoline engine also performs well. Nonetheless, a 4-cylinder engine is not in the plan.
The Grenadier's ZF box features the same ratio as BMW's and functions harmoniously with both engines. On the road, this off-roader handles more comfortably than a Defender because it hardly leans, and the ride comfort is exceptional. Although it weighs around 2.7 tons (5,952.5 lbs), the Grenadier moves smoother than the old Defender or Wrangler. The suspension is extremely quiet for a 4x4, and, at this point, only the Mercedes G-Class is on a similar level. The difference is even more noticeable in off-road conditions, where ride comfort is also at a high level, much better, for example, than in a Jeep Wrangler, where you feel every bump.
Everything would be perfectly fine if it weren't for the ball-bearing steering. Nonetheless, there is no other solution when opting for a solid axle front suspension. A rack-and-pinion steering cannot withstand off-road shocks. The Bosch steering provided for commercial vehicles is slow, indirect, and has a long gear ratio, requiring over 3 complete turns. Moreover, the 13.5-meter (44.3 ft) turning circle is far from the best choice when you want to handle a trailer in a tight spot.
On the other hand, the rigid front and rear axles system is ideal for off-road. The 3.5 mm-/0.13 inches-thick tubular chassis provides exceptional rigidity on rough terrain. In a hard off-road test inside a gravel pit, we found that the chassis was stiff, no torsion of the bodywork was felt, and nothing creaked. The Grenadier is hard as a rock and leaves the impression of a one-piece unit. With the central differential locked and in Low mode, you can cross many obstacles, and only sometimes do you need to lock the rear differential. Although we didn't encounter any situation where locking the front differential was needed, it's worth noting that this option exists.
The Grenadier does not have de-coupling for anti-roll bars like the Wrangler Rubicon, but the engineers at Ineos say it doesn't need them because the wheel travel of over 550 mm (21.6 inches) is more than enough. With a fixed ground clearance of 264 mm (10.4 inches) and very good approach and departure angles, the Grenadier handled difficult situations with ease and managed to successfully pass the cross-axle test as well.
On the inside, the Grenadier is not a luxurious lounge, but it offers more comfort than some of the classic off-roaders. The Recaro seats are comfortable and provide good support, but there are no electric adjustments available, though they are not needed. You can adjust the seat height with a lever that looks and is positioned similarly to the levers used for BMW's manual adjustment seats. There are standard or optional heated seats, but there are no optional heated steering wheel or ventilated seats.
The rear bench seat is relatively flat, and the knee room is not too generous given the over 2.9-meter (114.7-inch) wheelbase due to the longitudinally-mounted engines taking up space. The high driving position is comfortable, but right-side visibility is obstructed by the vertical A-pillar. Similarly, in the front, the massive and wide console, which is reminiscent of the Hummer H1, takes up space for both the driver and passenger. In off-road mode, the front passenger can hold onto the grab handle on the A-pillar or the bar on the dashboard to avoid being thrown around. It's appreciated that passengers do not feel much of the road bumps while inside, and even if you sit in the back, you won't hit your head on the roof when going over a large bump. The acceleration of the axle can be kept at a reasonable level when crossing over larger bumps.
All buttons are easy to operate, and you never have to navigate more than one submenu in the infotainment menu to access any function. The feeling inside the car is pleasant because the suspension is extremely refined and silent, and the wind noise is reduced for this type of boxy bodywork. The only thing you can hear is the gasoline engine during acceleration.
The Grenadier is available in three versions: Base, Fieldmaster, and Trailmaster. The top-of-the-line Trailmaster and Fieldmaster are offered at the same price. As their names suggest, the Trailmaster is more suitable for heavy off-roading, while the Fieldmaster is more road-oriented, with a focus on tarmac and gravel roads. Hence, the standard version of the Trailmaster comes with lockable front and rear differentials and 17-inch steel wheels fitted with BF Goodrich AT tires, while the standard Fieldmaster features 17-inch alloy wheels with Bridgestone road tires, two roof hatches for the front seats (ideal for wildlife spotting or safari, for example), and leather upholstery.
Due to the high penalties for vehicles with large masses and emissions implemented by many European countries, Ineos also offers an N1 (utility vehicle) version with two or five seats. The five-seater N1 version is very similar to the five-seater M1 (passenger) version but retains the rear doors with windows. The N1's bench seat is pushed 70 mm (2.75 inches) forward, and the backrest is slightly more upright to meet the N1 requirement that 40% of the interior should represent cargo space. The Base N1 version with two seats starts at £55,000 (around $66,300) in the UK (97,000 AUD in Australia, around $67,493), the five-seater version starts at £58,000 ($69,908) in UK (98,000 AUD in Australia, around $68,188), while the two M1 versions, the Fieldmaster and the Trailmaster, each cost from £69,000 pounds ($83,166) (109,525 AUD in Australia, around $76,224). However, you can order almost anything you can find in the Fieldmaster or Trailmaster as an extra for the Base N1 version as well. INEOS Grenadier will arrive in the U.S in the summer of 2023.
The spiritual successor to the Land Rover Defender, the Grenadier has surpassed its illustrious predecessor in every aspect. It is highly capable off-road but even better on the road than its forerunner. You can drive it on the road for hundreds of miles without experiencing any discomfort. In terms of suspension and engine performance, the Grenadier is as good as a premium SUV. If it had a different steering, it would be perfect. Nevertheless, perfection is rarely attainable.
PROS
- Exceptional ride comfort
- Refined and powerful BMW engines
- Top off-road capabilities
- Low noise level
- Very good ergonomics
- N1 five-seater version is ideal for Europe
CONS
- Slow, indirect steering
- Big turning circle
- Average-sized interior room
- Poor front-right visibility
- Relatively high fuel consumption