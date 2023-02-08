Driven: 2023 INEOS Grenadier – When Dreams Come True

Design evaluation

Do you believe in Santa Clause? Imagine dreaming of something, then Santa gifts you with it. The story is fascinating. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe was very disappointed when Land Rover decided that the Defender’s successor would no longer feature the body-on-frame solution. This made him want to buy the plans of the generation produced until early 2016 in order to continue its manufacturing himself. Despite the Englishmen's (actually, the Indians from Tata's) refusal, Jim did not give up. While enjoying a night out with his friends at one of his favorite pubs in London (eventually, the pub was bought by Ineos and is currently called the Grenadier Pub – which makes INEOS Automotive the only carmaker in the world to own a pub!), Jim Ratcliffe decided to build his own off-road toy.Still, we can't help but wonder how many other brilliant ideas have gone down the drain over the years due to a lack of finances. But for Jim, money is not a problem, as proven by INEOS Group's last year $65 billion turnover. Thus, in 2017, a new car manufacturer – Ineos Automotive – was born following a night out at a pub, and after just 5 years, it witnessed the release of its first product, INEOS Grenadier. The Brits also seized the opportunity to buy a turnkey plant near new (formerly owned by Mercedes), in Hambach, on the German-French border.It seems that Land Rover was very upset that Jim Ratcliffe decided to build a successor to the classic Defender and sued him for copyright infringement. However, they lost all the lawsuits because the general shapes of an off-roader are simply not the trademark of a particular manufacturer.The INEOS Grenadier has a boxy design with simple lines, an almost vertical windshield, tailgate, and side panels as well, and the wheels are positioned almost at the corners to achieve very short overhangs. But these are common features not only in the Defender but also in the likes of the Mercedes G-Class or Jeep Wrangler.On the other hand, there are indeed some similarities between the front of the Grenadier and the Defender in terms of the grille and the two round headlights, but there are plenty of such designs within the automotive industry.However, the Grenadier boasts several elements that the Defender lacks, such as the bodywork’s belt line fitted with rails for various accessories (camping table, hunting rifle, jerrycans), the two additional fog lights in the grille, or the tailgate divided into two 30-70% doors. The 70% section houses the spare wheel, while the 30% section holds the (optional) roof access ladder. The rails mounted on the bodywork belt line can hold 40 kg or 88 lb (from the doors) and 30 kg or 66 lb (the rear one). The two additional projectors are controlled by a switch in the dashboard and turn on together with the main beam when needed.There are also two solid steel front and rear underbody shields, which are not aluminum look-alike ones, and starting in Spring, optional protections for the transfer case, front and rear differentials, and gearbox will be available. Furthermore, inside, all the buttons are analog, built to last. If there is something that Land Rover might criticize, it is the exposed heads of the screws used for fastening various interior components, which are visible throughout the interior of the car.Analog, clear, and functional – these are the main features of the INEOS Grenadier dashboard. All the buttons are mechanical, large, easy to operate, marked by clear symbols, and grouped into two main categories: those on the center console and those from the ceiling, same as in jets. The center stack incorporates the climate and seat heating controls, whereas on the ceiling, the off-road system and the fuses for the auxiliary devices can be found.A BMW-style controller commands the 12.3-inch multimedia screen that also serves as the instrument panel. This displays the speed, engine temperature, and fuel level in addition to the multimedia system menus. However, there is also a small display behind the steering wheel that shows which 4x4 system elements are active, as well as various other sensors. The multimedia menu is equipped with just the main information for off-roading and offers some additional ones that other cars do not. For those who want to tow a trailer or a boat (a common thing to do in the U.S. and Australia), the off-road menu displays the oil temperature in the gearbox and transfer case. The lateral or longitudinal angle displays, compass, and altimeter are present as well.Along with basic navigation, the Grenadier also provides the Pathfinder system, which operates based on GPS signals and allows downloading a pre-programmed route in standard .GPX format for geographic data, as well as creating and saving a new route based on geographic coordinates.The Grenadier's base features include additional circuits that can be activated using the switches in the ceiling: three 10A circuits, three 25A circuits, and one 500A circuit. The latter one is intended for the winch or other equipment, and its connector is located under the hood. Four other connectors are located on the roof’s sides, protected by plastic caps.Basically, the entire car is waterproof: the central console does not retain water, which can be immediately discharged, and all the wiring is protected, while the fuse box and battery (there is an optional second battery as well) are located under the bench, inside a waterproof partition. Last but not least, the floor contains five rubber plugs (one for each seat and one in the trunk), which can be used for draining water, if necessary. However, this should not happen too often because the doors are equipped with water-resistant seals, and the Grenadier can pass through water up to 80 cm (31.5") deep without a snorkel.

It is worth noting the overall attention to detail. For example, the three 10A circuits feature a switch, which enables them to be activated even when the engine is off. That means you no longer have to start the engine in order to charge your phone when you're camped somewhere. The sidebars on the roof allow for anchoring various items on top of the car. The roof holds a dynamic load of 90 kg (198.4 lb) and a static load of 360 kg (793.7 lb), so you can safely install a tent up there.

PROS

Exceptional ride comfort

Refined and powerful BMW engines

Top off-road capabilities

Low noise level

Very good ergonomics

N1 five-seater version is ideal for Europe

CONS

Slow, indirect steering

Big turning circle

Average-sized interior room

Poor front-right visibility

Relatively high fuel consumption