Born in the USA: Honda Has Made 30 Million Vehicles in Our Country So Far

January 19, 2023, will go down in history at Honda for a significant production milestone, as the Japanese automaker just celebrated the assembly of 30 million vehicles in the United States.
Local production began back in 1982, on November 1, at the Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio, with Honda becoming the first automaker to put together cars in the U.S. Forty years later, and the company has five vehicle assembly sites, in Alabama, Indiana, and Ohio, as well as facilities responsible for making engines, transmissions, and two-motor hybrid systems, which are the result of a $16-billion investment.
“We recently celebrated 40 years of manufacturing autos in the U.S., and reaching this 30 million milestone is the direct result of our associates, past and present, who made this significant achievement possible,” commented the Honda Development & Manufacturing of America Senior Vice President, Bob Schwyn. “This accomplishment reflects the commitment of Honda associates to serve our customers, who spur our creativity to make the higher-quality products they will love.”
Their five manufacturing sites in the United States put together twelve Honda and Acura cars and trucks, as well as the electrified versions of the Accord and CR-V. Their engines, transmissions, and two-motor hybrid systems are made in Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio, and in total, Honda employs almost 17,000 associates at the eight assembly facilities, and it has an annual production capacity of 1.3 million vehicles.
They won’t rest on their laurels, as Honda is currently looking towards the electrified future, and it plans to major investments, including in an ‘EV Hub’ in Ohio. A $700 million cash injection is going into the retooling of the car and powertrain plants for the assembly of electric vehicles, and $3.5 billion will go into the battery facility in Ohio, which is a joint investment with LG Energy Solutions. Fuel cell vehicles are also in development, and they will build such cars at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio, where a hydrogen-powered CR-V-based model will come to life as of 2024. By 2040, Honda wants BEV and FCEV vehicles to represent 100% of its sales in North America.
The latest production milestone comes shortly after the new-generation Accord entered production at the Marysville factory, in Ohio. This plant has been making Accords since 1982, and the new one wants to rejuvenate a dying segment. The mid-size sedan comes in six grades, with pricing starting at $28,390 for the most affordable offering, and a minimum of $38,985 for the top-of-the-line variant. The LX and EX use a 192 hp (195 ps/143 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque, a 1.5-liter turbo with a CVT, and the Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring feature the 2.0-liter four-banger, with a pair of electric motors, which push out a combined 204 hp (207 ps/152 kW) and 247 lb-ft (335 Nm).
“We recently celebrated 40 years of manufacturing autos in the U.S., and reaching this 30 million milestone is the direct result of our associates, past and present, who made this significant achievement possible,” commented the Honda Development & Manufacturing of America Senior Vice President, Bob Schwyn. “This accomplishment reflects the commitment of Honda associates to serve our customers, who spur our creativity to make the higher-quality products they will love.”
Their five manufacturing sites in the United States put together twelve Honda and Acura cars and trucks, as well as the electrified versions of the Accord and CR-V. Their engines, transmissions, and two-motor hybrid systems are made in Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio, and in total, Honda employs almost 17,000 associates at the eight assembly facilities, and it has an annual production capacity of 1.3 million vehicles.
They won’t rest on their laurels, as Honda is currently looking towards the electrified future, and it plans to major investments, including in an ‘EV Hub’ in Ohio. A $700 million cash injection is going into the retooling of the car and powertrain plants for the assembly of electric vehicles, and $3.5 billion will go into the battery facility in Ohio, which is a joint investment with LG Energy Solutions. Fuel cell vehicles are also in development, and they will build such cars at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio, where a hydrogen-powered CR-V-based model will come to life as of 2024. By 2040, Honda wants BEV and FCEV vehicles to represent 100% of its sales in North America.
The latest production milestone comes shortly after the new-generation Accord entered production at the Marysville factory, in Ohio. This plant has been making Accords since 1982, and the new one wants to rejuvenate a dying segment. The mid-size sedan comes in six grades, with pricing starting at $28,390 for the most affordable offering, and a minimum of $38,985 for the top-of-the-line variant. The LX and EX use a 192 hp (195 ps/143 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque, a 1.5-liter turbo with a CVT, and the Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring feature the 2.0-liter four-banger, with a pair of electric motors, which push out a combined 204 hp (207 ps/152 kW) and 247 lb-ft (335 Nm).