It’s finally happened, ladies and gents! The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is no longer available to order in Japan, the country where it’s made, for a number of reasons. Before going any further, please rest assured that the FL5 CTR will not be canned after the 2023 model year’s conclusion.
As per the announcement published on the Japanese automaker’s local website, Honda received way too many orders compared to what it can handle. We’re also told that the coronavirus pandemic, semiconductor crunch, and other supply chain-related issues hampered its production capacity, as well as logistic challenges. While difficult to forecast when the order banks for the 2024 model year will open, Honda assures 2023 order holders from Japan that their cars will be built at the Yorii plant.
Honda doesn’t feature a similar announcement on the U.S. website, although we all know the FL5 CTR allocation for the U.S. market is limited for 2023. The biggest issue with the latest and greatest Civic Type R in this part of the world is the practice of market adjustments, which prices out many potential customers from getting the FWD hot hatch.
$43,295 sans destination charge is the manufacturer suggested retail price for the 2023 model stateside. Including the consumption tax, Japanese customers have to pony up 4,997,300 yen at the very least, which converts to approximately 38,915 freedom eagles at current exchange rates. It should be mentioned that JDM cars pack more power from the K20C1 turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which carries over from the FK8.
Honda quotes 330 ps (make that 325 horsepower) and 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) for the Japanese domestic market, whereas the USDM specification makes do with 315 horsepower (320 ps) and the same kind of peak torque from 2,600 all the way to 4,000 revolutions per minute. Both come standard with a row-your-own tranny, a limited-slip differential of the helical variety, and three preset modes: Comfort, Sport, and R+.
Individual serves as the fourth and final mode. As implied, the driver can tailor certain settings to their liking. Two-piece front brake rotors also need to be mentioned, together with a retuned brake booster said to enhance both feel and controllability. Even though it’s manufactured in the same factory as the five-door hatchback for Japan, certain assembly processes are unique to the FL5 CTR due to much tighter tolerances.
No fewer than five body colors are listed by the JDM and U.S. configurators, starting with Championship White. That finish is joined by Sonic Gray, Crystal Black, the pictured Rallye Red, and Boost Blue. Equipped as standard with an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and Civic Type R-specific front seats, the FL5 further sweetens the deal with a rev-match system for the six-speed manual transmission. Think of it as heel and toe made easy, and blipping is even possible from second to first.
