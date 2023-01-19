2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Drops a Color Option, Gains Few Extras and Becomes Special

Less than a year ago, American bike maker Harley-Davidson pulled the wraps off the Nightster, with the motorcycle becoming the second model in the company’s Sport range. At the time of writing, there’s no way to tell how you can get one, as Harley seems to have de-listed it for a while both in the U.S. and Europe. Probably because something slightly better was in the pipeline: the Nightster Special.

13 photos