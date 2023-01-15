Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt Set of 15 Cars Is Coming Up, Feels Like a Solid Investment

For some Hot Wheels collectors, the most exciting part of the year is just around the corner. Now, we've talked about Super Treasure Hunt items before, and you are probably aware of how difficult it can be to find one. Mattel releases 15 mainline cases each year, and each one has a designated STH model. Theoretically, there's a 1.38% chance you can come across a single Super. But it's almost impossible to get all 15 STH cars just by looking for them in stores.