2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Gets Color-Shifting Paint, Fake Carbon Fiber Galore

Few cars instill that feeling of excitement as the Mustang does. Being a Ford Motor Company-designed car, the Mustang also suffers from the Blue Oval’s trademark iffy cabin trim. The 2024 model year Mustang isn’t an exception, but it definitely is a step in the right direction.
The Dearborn-based automaker’s interior designers have refashioned the cabin better than ever, and the Dark Horse builds on this redesign with a few special touches. The carbon fiber-inspired grains may not be to everyone’s liking, but from a different perspective, I honestly believe that faux carbon fiber is better than gloss-black garnish.
As expected of the most expensive 2024 model year Mustang, the Dark Horse’s cabin has a few other goodies under its belt. From the instrument panel badge that lists the chassis number to the premium grain texture of the vinyl and leather, there’s no denying efforts were made.
Said efforts can also be identified from the driver’s point of view. The flat-bottom steering wheel is wrapped in a suede-ish material that promises better grip, whereas Bright Indigo Blue stitching adds detail to the steering wheel. Contrasting stitches carry over to the seats, instrument and door panels, gear shift boot, and center console. Prospective customers who dig the Recaro bolstered performance seats of the pictured vehicle need to shell out $1,250 for the Appearance Package, a price that mirrors that of the Mach 1’s Appearance Package.
Essentially a Mach 1 dialed from 10 to 11, the Dark Horse further sweetens the deal with Deep Indigo Blue seat belts and seat perforations with blue accents. The Black Alley air vents and bezels replace the bright silver used in lesser trim levels of the seventh-generation Mustang. The cherry on top is the manual transmission’s titanium shift ball.
Finished in a cool shade of anodized blue, said titanium shift ball is exclusive to the Dark Horse with the row-your-own transmission. It’s a different manual from that of the GT, as in a Tremec-supplied box rather than a Getrag.
Customers who prefer the 10-speed automatic will be charged $1,595 for it, exactly the same price Ford asks for the 10R80 in the soon-to-be-discontinued Mach 1. Although not yet confirmed by Ford, the Dark Horse starts at $57,970. That’s $1,400 more than the S550 Mach 1.
The ultimate expression of the S650 in the pony car’s first year of production also rocks a color-shifting exterior finish that sets the Dark Horse apart from the GT and EcoBoost. Blue Ember is the name given to said finish, which blends deep blues with a warm amber hue to create a mesmerizing color shift in different lights and angles.
As far as the car’s muscular physique is concerned, the visual treats don’t end here. Available vinyl and hand-painted graphics give this fellow the purposeful appearance that one desires from a performance-oriented pony car. Neither option currently has a price tag, but given that FoMoCo asked $10,000 for hand-painted stripes on the S550-generation Shelby GT500, the Dark Horse’s hand-painted stripes won’t be affordable either.
