2024 Ford Mustang Pricing Leaked, Dark Horse Costs $1,400 More Than Mach 1

Remember when a little birdie told car vlogger StangMode that $50k-ish would be the starting price of the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse? That little birdie was badly wrong. The highest-performing S650 is priced closer to $60k, which makes it costlier than the Mach 1.
$1,400 costlier, that is. According to information acquired by Ford Authority, the Dark Horse carries a base price of $57,970 as opposed to $56,570 for the Mach 1. Customers who specify the 700A equipment group have to splurge $2,595 as opposed to $2,095. The Appearance Package and Handling Package, on the other hand, both feature similar prices to the Mach 1-specific optional packages.
The Recaro seats cost $1,650 according to Ford Authority’s insider, who also understands that $1,595 is the sticker price of the 10-speed automatic transmission. Last but certainly not least, carbon-fiber wheels add… wait for it… a whopping $8,495. There’s no denying that Ford has delivered a better-performing pony car than the Mach 1, but said high performance comes at a high cost.
According to the cited publication, all prices are subject to change. Pricing information for the GT and EcoBoost sadly isn’t available for the time being. That being said, how different is the S650 from the previous-gen S550?
Under the skin, the answer is not much. The oily bits, on the other hand, are much improved over the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote in the S550. Now referred to as MPC, which stands for Modular Power Cylinder, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is described as entirely new. Packing both port and direct injection, the four-cylinder turbo features an integrated airbox in front of the front-end accessory drive unit. Packaging the airbox this way is a nightmare for servicing, but then again, mounting the all-new airbox so close to the intake manifold minimizes losses.
The numbers you’re looking for are 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm), representing a 5-horsepower improvement over the non-MPC engine. Oh, and by the way, EcoBoost-powered ‘Stangs now come exclusively with the 10-speed tranny. A bit of a bummer, I know…
On the upside, Ford offers a good ol’ manual in conjunction with the 5.0-liter Coyote. The primary difference between it and the S550-spec engine is the way it sucks air into the combustion chambers. Not only does it feature two air intakes, but two throttle bodies as well.
The GT produces 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm), whereas the performance exhaust unlocks six more ponies and three more pound-feet of torque. The primary difference between the GT-spec engine and Dark Horse-spec engine comes in the guise of Shelby GT500 connecting rods. The Dark Horse mirrors the 418 pound-feet (567 Nm) of torque of the performance exhaust-equipped GT. According to Ford, the most powerful Coyote ever put into a production car rocks 500 ponies.
