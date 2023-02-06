Rare and Unrestored 1969 Shelby Mustang GT350 Proudly Displays Battle Scars

Introduced in 1965, the Shelby GT350 was the first Ford Mustang that came out of Carroll Shelby's shop. Followed by the GT500 and a few one-off cars, the GT350 soldiered on until 1969, when Shelby and Ford parted ways, but a few unsold models were given 1970 model year VINs.
Come 2023 and all first-gen GT350s are full-blown collectibles that fetch six-figure sums at public auctions. The 1965 iteration is the rarest and most desirable, but subsequent models are also scarce since yearly production rarely exceeded 1,500 units.
But what about the final-year 1969 version? Does it get as much love as a primordial GT350? Well, not really. It's unclear whether it's the extensive redesign or the fact that the car got larger and heavier, but they're not as coveted as the earlier versions. But hey, they're legit Shelbys and they're also hard to come by.
Production remained low at Carroll's shop in 1969, with only 3,153 Mustangs modified to Shelby GT spec. And only 1,281 of them came out the door wearing "GT350" badges. This figure can be split even further into three distinct models. The Sportroof coupe was the most popular, at 937 units, while 150 cars were delivered as Hertz vehicles. Finally, Shelby put together only 194 convertibles.
The Wimbledon White example you see here is one of more than 900 Sportroof GT350s, but it's a bit more special than its production number suggests. That's because it's an all-original survivor. And I'm not only talking about a numbers-matching engine and transmission and original body panels. This Shelby is still wearing its factory paint and stripes.
Yes, the paint had seen better days and now displays scuffs, dings, and scratches, but that's exactly what makes it special. These are all battle scars acquired in no fewer than 54 years on the road, as of 2023. I'm guessing it's a relatively low-mileage car, but it's still a big deal given that these Mustangs tend to rust rather quickly when stored improperly.
The interior is also a strong hint that this Shelby wasn't molested. The upholstery doesn't show much wear and tear and the dashboard is crack-free, a big feat for a 1970s vehicle regardless of the nameplate.
Our host doesn't provide us with a look under the hood, but rest assured, this GT350 rocks the same 351-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) Windsor V8 that it got from the factory. Yup, it was a new mill for 1969, having replaced the 302-cubic-inch (4.9-liter) powerplant that Shelby offered in 1968. The enlarged Windsor delivered 290 horsepower and 385 pound-feet (522 Nm) of torque, enough to push the beefed-up Mustang down the quarter-mile in less than 15 seconds.
Now I must confess that Wimbledon White with blue stripes isn't my favorite combo for Shelby GT350s. I'd take Acapulco Blue Metallic and Royal Maroon (both with white stripes) instead any day of the week, but hey, white/blue harkens back to the primordial GT350 of 1965, and that's pretty cool. Anyway, I'm not here to discuss paint codes, so hit the play button below to watch this beauty sitting pretty at a local car show.
