Ford’s Latest Surprising Idea Brings a Cinema Mode to Your Car

Ford is envisioning new technology that many drivers could end up drooling over: a method to optimize the systems installed on the car and make them less intrusive when attending a drive-in cinema.
Drive-in theaters are once again on everybody's lips, and the automotive industry can't ignore this trend.
Given this new in-vogue activity, carmakers don't want to be caught unprepared, so investments in new systems meant to make us feel like in a real cinema have gone through the roof lately.
Ford is one of the biggest guys exploring ways to prepare their vehicles for a drive-in cinema, so buckle up and get ready to delve into the company’s latest patent.
Called “method for the operation of a motor vehicle at a venue, in particular in a drive-in cinema,” the new system essentially describes how a car should behave when you attend an open-air event.
At first glance, it all sounds like a waste of time and resources, but a dedicated cinema mode could fit some new-car buyers like a glove. This is because the system was developed with a simple goal in mind: to take the burden off our shoulders when it comes to vehicle settings during an open-air event.
Just think of it this way: whenever you go to a drive-in theater, the sound is directed to your car via an FKM or FM frequency that allows the in-cabin speakers to play it. Because of the battery protection systems, some vehicles automatically cut off the power after 30 minutes or so, which means the sound will eventually be interrupted. To restart it, you need to start the engine, in which case your DRL or headlights are turned on, eventually causing inconvenience for the people around you as well.
Ford’s cinema mode will essentially allow you to control all the equipment that would impact the movie-watching experience based on pre-defined settings. With the cinema mode in action, the car wouldn't suspend the power for the audio system anymore, keeping the connection up and running for as long as needed.
An automatic mode could also be implemented thanks to GPS data but also based on information received from the vehicle sensors, including, radar, lidar, ultrasonic, and camera systems.
The tech can be significantly enhanced with additional capabilities, including suspending the power supply for unnecessary systems, such as parking cameras. The purpose is as simple as it could be, as the vehicle needs to preserve power and make sure the battery doesn’t kick the bucket during the movie.
And now, the obligatory warning for everyone hoping to see this feature being available to order on their next car: Ford’s new idea is still in the patent stage, so there’s no guarantee it would ever make its way to mass-produced vehicles anytime soon.
The patent description
The more advanced automatic mode
