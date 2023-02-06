2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR KRT Edition Offers Supersport Thrills for Under $10k

Supersport bikes with large powerplants are undoubtedly cool. Supersports with small engines have that certain something in them as well, for they also rev high and they also deliver that dopamine kick we all know and love.
Brand new for the 2023 model year, Kawasaki has recently unleashed the Ninja ZX-4RR KRT Edition stateside. As implied from the headline, it’s rocking a 399-cc engine for a reasonable starting price. Available this coming spring, the newcomer can be had from $9,699.
Offered exclusively in Lime Green and Ebony, the Team Green machine can sustain 16,000 revolutions per minute. Fed by a centrally positioned Ram Air duct intake system, the four-cylinder lump cranks out 26.5 pound-feet (36 Nm) of torque at 11,000 revolutions per minute. Power hasn’t been released by the Japanese manufacturer, although we believe that 70 ponies will have to suffice.
The naturally-aspirated engine features a 12.3:1 compression ratio, precision-machined combustion chambers, fine-sand cast intake ports, cast-aluminum pistons, large intake and exhaust valves, and forged camshafts. Designed for regular unleaded gasoline, this high-revving mill flaunts an oversquare bore and stroke. More specifically, 57 millimeters and 39.2 millimeters.
Covered by a one-year/unlimited-mile warranty, the Ninja ZX-4RR KRT Edition is called “KRT Edition” as a way to flaunt its Kawasaki Racing Team World Superbike know-how. The center of gravity position, engine axis positions, swingarm pivot position, and caster angle are all inspired by the World Superbike-spec Ninja ZX-10RR.
The high-tensile steel chassis is joined by a 37-millimeter inverted fork up front, with the fork settings designed to accommodate a wide range of riding situations. Reading between the lines, Kawasaki refers to both dailying and tracking. Out back, you’ll find horizontal back-link suspension mounted on a Showa BFRC Lite shock absorber, a similar design to the Ninja ZX-10R’s shock.
290-millimeter front discs of the semi-floating variety provide stopping power up front in conjunction with radial-mount monobloc calipers which feature four pistons. At the motorcycle’s rear, you will find a 220-millimeter brake rotor and a single-piston brake caliper. Both ends are connected to Nissin’s latest-generation ABS system.
17-inch Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 radial tires are standard, along with twin LED headlights and an LED taillight inspired by the Ninja ZX-10R. The 4.3-inch digital instrument cluster gives the cockpit a high-grade appearance thanks to selectable backgrounds and text colors. Display functions include an indicator for the standard quick shifter, a lap timer in Circuit Mode, Bluetooth connectivity, and phone call and mail notices.
Circuit Mode changes the display’s appearance to make vital information more visible to the rider. Vital information refers to the gear you’re in, the engine speed, and lap time. The Rideology app deserves a shout as well, for it offers vehicle information, riding logs, mobile phone notices, as well as general instrument display settings.
Tipping the scales at 414.5 pounds (188 kilograms), the Ninja ZX-4RR KRT Edition can be specified with a few accessories. Highlights include a frame slider set priced at $369, and a radiator screen at $140 at press time.
